Over the line
The Lewiston Tribune crosses the line again, and it should cost them.
Silly me, I believed the Alfords when they said how tough times are and they needed to do things to save money. Now they announce the Tribune will resume paying people to pen lies, nonsense and misinformation to further delude, confuse and misdirect their readers.
In the spirit of the First Amendment, the Tribune should print all letters to the editor, within reason. Where the Tribune crosses the line is paying people to pen opinions they know to be factually inaccurate and will fuel dissent and confusion among readers.
In the past, the Tribune has repeatedly paid people to pen racist diatribes and fact-free rants that discourage wearing a mask during a pandemic, just for starters.
I would have thought the Tribune had learned the lesson that it is impossible to appease the snowflakes that can’t handle fact-based political cartoons. Only complete and total submission to their echo chamber rhetoric can appease the lunatics who abhor factual reality.
They won’t be satisfied until the Tribune is nothing but fact-free political and religious nonsense. The Tribune appears to be happy to fulfill their fact-free fantasies.
I’m sorry, Tribune. But after 30 years, it’s impossible to have faith in you anymore. The Tribune has repeatedly caved to the fact-free lunatic fringe. In doing so, you’ve sacrificed the Tribune’s credibility as a news source. You can’t pay people to pen deleterious lies and remain credible.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee