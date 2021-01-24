Honorific edited out
I wrote a letter to the Lewiston Tribune, which ran on Jan. 10th, praising Dr. Lee Gould, who is retiring after approximately 40 years. Throughout my original letter, I did not refer to the doctor numerous times as “Gould,” which was what ran in the paper. In today’s society, there seems to be an element of respectfulness that is sometimes lost in the way we casually reference one another, with too much familiarity.
The doctor has been a highly respected cardiologist in the Lewis-Clark Valley for years. Although I admire him for his work ethic, he isn’t someone I know on a personal basis.
The letter I wrote, deservedly complimenting him, was whittled down from its original form to be closer to the Tribune’s allowable word count, so I would have appreciated “Dr. Gould” being referred to appropriately by his official title, which is a sign of respect.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Like Lenin, like Trump
Former President Donald Trump took a page from Vladimir Lenin’s playbook four years ago at his inauguration.
Angered the crowd was smaller than at Barack Obama’s inauguration, Trump ordered a government photographer to crop out the photos’ empty spaces to make the crowd look bigger than it was, and claimed it was the biggest inauguration audience ever, according to the Guardian, which debunked his claim.
Lenin’s playbook? Yes.
Lenin called his movement “Bolshevik,” which means “majority,” when in fact in those early days it was a clear minority. He, too, lied about crowd size.
Trump and his minions have descended toward fascism ever since — with support from Christian, Republican and conservative apologists — until finally culminating in this month’s insurrection at the Capitol.
The Great Courses program “Utopia and Terror in the 20th Century,” by history professor Vejas Gabriel Liulevicius, describes the chilling political methods of Lenin, Benito Mussolini, Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin.
Those leaders purged the very followers who empowered them with their votes.
Why?
Because those devotees eventually didn’t meet the needs of their leader.
Mark Twain said “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”
In 21st-century America, Trump has steadily purged Republican followers in his cabinet and elsewhere by either firing them or driving them to resign because of his banal, self-serving character.
His present toadies in office and elsewhere haven’t yet been purged. Unfortunately, many continue to wash Trump’s dirty laundry and serve its wastewater of lies and conspiracy theories to the rest of us.
Steve Koehler
Grangeville
GOP turned fascist
I am sitting here on my plush couch with a $200 glass of wine, listening to the Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil” on the stereo.
I just want to thank the fascist Republican Party for accomplishing things I only dreamed of.
Perhaps my failure was to take my reality show overseas as opposed to simply putting together a vicious neo-Nazi mob and tearing apart the USA right at home.
Then again, I didn’t have a draft-dodging fascist president to actually put it all together.
What joy it brought me to see the American flag being used to beat the crap out of a police officer (“Back the Blue”) who was lying defenselessly on the ground.
But right from the start, I knew we were on the right track when I heard the draft-dodger in chief spit in the face of the so-called hero John McCain and not one of you said, “Boo.”
Brings back fond memories.
Then it just steamrolled — John Taylor, Robert Mueller, Col. Alexander Vindman, all decorated military men, all attacked by you as cowards, spies and traitors. What a blast.
But the one thing that brings me the biggest smile: You now have become what you loathed and hated, traitors to the democracy, the flag, the national anthem and all they represent.
Wait for it:
“Please allow me to introduce myself, I’m a man of wealth and taste. ... Just call me Lucifer.”
Doo, doo, doo, doo.
Nick Fiore
Clarkston
Fulcher embraced big lie
Marc C. Johnson described the Republican Party’s real posture in the person of Idaho 1st District Rep. Russ Fulcher.
As have past Idaho representatives, Fulcher has favored malevolent criminal militia-types, who hold crackpot conspiracy theories and who tout Fox News lies, for weeks about tainted presidential Electoral College results.
He has in no way — not once — criticized the QAnon and other right wing wacko violence-supporting groups who attacked the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
The many state and federal court decisions that verified President Joe Biden’s victory must not exist to him.
The biggest lie ever told in presidential politics — as Johnson noted — “Fulcher warmly embraced.”
The Fulcher piece is as good as I have seen in the Tribune. A question for Johnson: Is a toilet seat furniture?
Leonard Ross
Clarkston
Dislikes Branco
I have to object to the Jan. 14 editorial cartoon by A.F. Branco, depicting social media platforms as strangling free speech. They are strangling hate speech, incitements to insurrection and the like. That cartoon is more of the alt right, Proud Boys view than the mainstream public and their opinion.
Amy Ash
Moscow
Trump was toxic
This is the 60th anniversary of Agent Orange, a herbicide used in Vietnam to deforest and kill crops.
It made the enemy visible and hungry. But the crops and foliage didn’t much come back. It poisoned the ground and every living thing.
It caused death and birth defects that continue in America and Vietnam today.
An entire government agency was created to deal with the aftermath. Why would we do this again?
The orange Trump fog we’ve been subjected to for the last four years has poisoned minds, hearts, souls and spirits. Like the fog of war it drifted in destroying norms, customs and traditions, insidiously stained, tainted and rotted everything it touched.
Then it tries to overturn our election.
And as a final coup de grace for our land, this stinking orange fog attempts an armed Capitol insurrection, tries to lynch his vice president and assassinate lawmakers — all the while causing tens of thousands of American deaths through ignorance and incompetence.
The stink will persist as whiney GOP mice are too scared their voice and vote will endanger them and their families. Obviously they are in the wrong business.
This is like a wannabe soldier who doesn’t like authority, won’t follow orders or comply with the rules of his oath.
Republicans, wear your orange badge of cowardice proudly.
Richard Strongoni
Moscow
Just more negativity
I was born in Lewiston, the son of an auto parts salesman and a pool chemicals retailer. I was taught to trickle charge hunting loads as early as age 5.
I graduated most outstanding senior from Lewiston High School in 2001, paid for college with a full-ride football scholarship to the University of Idaho, graduated most outstanding senior with a degree in mechanical engineering in 2005 and followed that in 2008 with the top Master’s Thesis Award in western North America across all disciplines. Our region has prepared me for and granted me incredible opportunities.
I came back to the region (the Palouse) because the universities are still our best chance at a stable job in technical fields and, following the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories lead, to invent the new kinds of industry that help sustain our region’s communities.
For the last decade, I’ve been working to develop the many sustainable energy opportunities in our region.
As a fierce independent, I’ve always appreciated the Lewiston Tribune’s efforts at balance.
In the new shake up of columnists, I was hoping to hear more local opportunities for positive change, balance and connection. Instead, it seems we received a promise of even more divisiveness, attacks on academics and really just more toxic negativity.
We have little ability in our region to act on or control many of the anticipated topics. Relevance? I could get this type of media from any free online clickbait.
Remember and respect your sustaining roots, Tribune, or you’ll lose them.
Jacob Leachman
Pullman
Divesting from fossil fuels
I recently read something that made me feel hopeful. I read that banks are backing away from investing in traditional energy companies. The six largest U.S. banks have announced that they will not invest in oil and gas exploration in the Arctic, and 131 companies are divesting from coal mining and/or coal-fired power plants.
Included in that list are familiar names such as Liberty Mutual, Citibank and MetLife Insurance. (These figures are from Yale Climate Connections https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2021/01/investors-flee-big-oil-as-portfolios-get-drilled/).
Companies, organizations and associations don’t have to have international name recognition to take meaningful action on air pollution and climate change. Businesses, professional organizations and individuals can make their concerns about these issues known by contacting elected representatives at the local, state and national level.
They can also endorse relevant legislation like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act https://energyinnovationact.org/endorse/ and ask their members of Congress to cosponsor the legislation in the new session. These actions can make a big difference to the politics and economics of renewable energy — which can give us reason to hope for a brake on climate change and a cleaner environment for our kids and grandkids.
Casey Johnson
Moscow
Just tell the truth
Elected officials have the responsibility to be leaders, not followers.
Just because dozens of constituents call their offices touting conspiracy theories does not make these theories true. Elected officials have access to truthful information, and it is their responsibility to tell their constituents when they are wrong — not just go along because they fear offending them.
There has been no credible evidence that the election was in any way stolen or rigged. Each of more than 3,000 counties in the U.S. is responsible for the management of the election in their county, and have numerous dedicated poll workers carrying out the meticulous process, thereby making it virtually impossible to upend or contaminate the results.
I am grateful that Republican Reps. Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler from Washington have had the courage to speak the truth. Sadly, Reps. Cathy McMorris Rogers, R-Wash., and Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, have cowardly succumbed to the misguided opinions of some vocal constituents, perpetuating lies and disinformation.
They know better. Be brave. Tell the truth. Help bring the American people back to democracy and ethics and honesty.
Constance Brumm
Moscow
Physician will be missed
We echo Monique Lillard’s sentiments in her letter (Daily News, Jan.16) about Moscow Family Medicine’s Dr. Francis Kirk Spain, who retired at the end of 2020. He had been our physician for more than 30 years.
Spain was among those graduating from the first Idaho Washington Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho (WAMI) class, and during the years he had been involved with the WWAMI program.
With doctors retiring or transferring elsewhere, rural areas such as ours have challenges recruiting more doctors.
We can honor our physicians by contributing to a scholarship fund through WWAMI https://www.acceleratemed.org/give/. Some are set up with a preference for students with ties to or an interest in Latah County, such as Gritman Medical Center Foundation’s Endowed Foundation.
Other funds award scholarships with a preference for students participating in WWAMI Idaho (Idaho WWAMI Endowed Scholarship Fund). To find other ways to give that are specific to Idaho, click on the search tab in the above link.
Joan and George Klingler
Moscow
Bad day
Jan. 20, 2021 — a sad day for truth, justice and America.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Misspent money
So, who thinks it is OK to send $9 billion to other countries to assist in the killing of their children in the womb? Sounds incredibly racist to me.
“Salute the Marines.” Direct quote from President Joe Biden as he strode past the Marines, rather than saluting them as their commander in chief.
Ginny Fischer
Nezperce