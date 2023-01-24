No coincidence
On Oct. 31, former Cincinnati Bengals coach Adam Zimmer “was unexpectedly found dead at his home” at age 34.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 3:26 am
On Nov. 24, Titktok star Meghan Takwar, 21, “suddenly and unexpectedly passed away.”
On. Dec. 12, former Washington State University coach Mike Leach, 61, died from “complications of a heart problem.”
On Dec. 30, former Jacksonville football player Uche Nwaneri, 38, died of “random heart failure.”
On Jan. 2, Buffalo football player Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest during a game.
Air Force Academy football player Hunter Brown, 21, “suddenly dropped dead” while walking into class.
On Jan. 12, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, died “after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.”
What do these “sudden and unexpected” deaths have in common? The question that nobody wants to ask: Did they receive the COVID-19 vaccination?”
Most likely, all the football players did. The women, we don’t know. It’s not our business, although the vaccine passports were everybody’s business.
Dr. Peter McCullough says it is our business. Considering the possible side effects of the vaccine, death is not a private health event. The medical profession has an ethical obligation to truthfully present all the information.
It’s time to put money and politics aside and put people’s health first and foremost. Let doctors openly discuss this without the threat of reprisals.
Although there is presently no antidote to the vaccine, if you’re concerned there are a couple websites that might be of help; heroicdoctors.com and myfreedoctor.com.
More information also available at: goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid.shot.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
