The root of all evil
In response to Bruce Barnett’s Jan. 12 letter, I would first like to make one correction. By law, unions are not permitted to contribute union dues to political campaigns. That being said, I’ll continue.
I agree that corporations should be prohibited from contributing to political campaigns. Unfortunately in 2010, the Supreme Court weighed in on this issue with its decision in the landmark case, “Citizens United v. FEC.”
In their jaw-dropping 5-4 decision, the justices ruled that corporations are people and that desisting corporations from contributing money to political campaigns is tantamount to denying them the First Amendment right to free speech. From that point on, our elections have been awash with billions of dollars, much of it dark money of questionable origin.
While some Americans have been unduly distracted by partisan banshees wailing about non-existent voter fraud, Big Money has been stealing our elections.
If we truly care about our democratic republic, then we need to seriously pressure the Supreme Court into reversing the decision on Citizens United.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Exercising his rights
Apparently a citizen taxpayer inquiring how our taxes and fees are being spent within the city is considered inappropriate by members of the city council.
Maybe I didn’t present my concerns clearly in my original letter to the editor.
If so, I’ll reiterate and reread for clarity before submitting here.
1. I ask: Why are these increased newly hired positions deemed so highly important enough during a time of economic downturn here in the city? The community is primarily comprised of retirees on Social Security and low- to middle-income working class. The population is basically static as no new businesses are known to be developing hundreds of steady, well-paying jobs. The local businesses are struggling to keep their lights on and doors open as well, listening to their concerns.
2. Are these new positions limited in length or permanent? Is funding solely by grants? Are they dependent on taxes and fee increases? If it’s the latter, how are their salaries, benefits going to be continued long-term?
So as not to be labeling, I will say that I’ve lived here the majority of my 71 years. I live near the same neighborhood area where I grew up in. I graduated from Clarkston High School in 1968, entered the Air Force and returned here to live.
I feel that it’s every citizen’s right and duty to inquire about how our money is being managed, spent and that it’s done appropriately for the citizens and businesses that pay the freight.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Crapo falls short
Sen. Mike Crapo recently announced he is running for a Fifth term.
He actually had the nerve to say, “We are in the middle of the most important fight for our future.”
What he failed to say was that it is his Republican Party that is trying to overthrow our Constitution, destroy our democracy and turn the United States into a third world authoritarian country with a dictator of their choice.
The GOP has proven to the world it will do anything to get into power — even violently attack our Capitol building in Washington, D.C., then deny it happened.
Have you ever heard Crapo stand up in front of media cameras and call out former President Donald Trump’s lies and misinformation about the 2020 election or say that Joe Biden is our president and was elected in a free and fair election?
Have you ever heard Crapo speak out against the violence taking place throughout our country or say thank you to the Capitol and metropolitan police who saved his life on Jan. 6, 2021?
No. You have never heard Crapo stand up and say any of those things.
On March 4, 2016, at a town hall meeting in Lewiston, you did hear Crapo tell a big lie about approving a Supreme Court justice during a presidential election year. So we all know he is not only a coward, but also a liar.
Idaho deserves better representation than Mike Crapo — much better.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston