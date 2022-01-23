Kindness all too rare
Lately I have noticed people on a drug, twitching and swinging their bodies uncontrollably, at Walmart and along the streets downtown Clarkston. (Granted, downtown Clarkston has roving packs of dogs with “owners” who amble behind in nary but ill-fitting underwear.)
I don’t know what drug these people are on, but it’s obviously causing nervous damage. I saw people laughing at an out-of-control woman in Walmart. I assume her life was once healthy and happy — who knows what happened there?
Personally, I felt somewhat indifferent until I was heading to the checkout and witnessed another woman emerge from the aisles to help the twitching woman. Witnessing this jogged a fuzzy memory of how a human acts when another human is in need. What struck me most was how uncommon it was to see an act of humanity, like witnessing an old-time story play out in housewares.
I wondered why I wouldn’t want to respond to what seems like a chemically induced nightmare taking root in our community, a problem seemingly much larger than the loss of one life here or there. Although I believe it’s true that each life is sacred and worth the effort, I also have difficultly getting past my own ego to walk with some random person who needs so much.
People have suffered for a long time. Why start caring now? When the spark of life is so far gone, what remains but a burden? This is cold rationalization. We must believe that healing is worth it.
Christopher Rousseau
Clarkston
Don’t treat unvaccinated
How about all the ignorant, arrogant, obstinate right Covidiots who strut around in unvaxxed, unmasked splendor in the midst of the raging omicron rampage, impervious to pleas of health care providers and public officials to do what needs to be done to mitigate the crisis?
You see them coming for you down the aisles of the supermarket, fiery eyes blazing, smoke coming from their ears, their unmasked mouths spewing forth viral contaminants.
While these terrorists might not have explosives strapped to their bodies, they are carrying full viral loads of omicron with which they hope to blow you out of the water. And you think for a second these self righteous nobbins would isolate after testing positive? Ha.
And when they get COVID-19, these traitors don’t just get sick, quickly die and leave us in peace. They clog the hospitals to bursting, pushing out everyone else and leaving the nation’s health care system overrun and in crisis — at the expense of all the vaccinated who have been masking and adhering to pandemic protocols.
Why can’t the health care providers take the obvious course of action to address this crisis — a vaccine passport requirement for any and all medical treatment?
No unvaccinated person should be allowed to take a hospital bed away from a vaccinated person who needs one.
The arrogance and ignorance of these self-righteous terrorists from the misguided cult of fools should be tolerated no longer. Stop allowing them to perpetuate the pandemic to further their GOPer Nazi agenda.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
By any means
President Joe Biden is urging the Senate to pass S. 2747, the “Freedom to Vote Act,” by any means necessary, including changing the rules of the Senate.
On Jan. 13, he stated it’s “not just about who gets to vote, but who counts the vote.”
Sen. Chuck Schumer on “Morning Joe” said nearly every one of the 50 (Democrat senators) say, “I will lose my election” or “we will lose the majority” unless the bill become law. I checked the bill to find why Democrats want it so much.
A poll observer may not come within 8 feet of a ballot and can be prosecuted for hindering an election worker.
An individual age 16 and older is automatically registered to vote when getting a driver’s license or submitting a change of address. Such registration serves as an application to vote by absentee ballot essentially forever. The agency is not required to check citizenship and the individual is not required to disclose. A noncitizen shall not be prosecuted for registering to vote. The agency is not authorized to collect, retain, transmit or publicly disclose an individual’s decision not to affirm his or her citizenship.
“A state may not require an individual to submit any form of identifying document as a condition of obtaining or casting an absentee ballot.” To register, including same-day registration-voting, a bank card or statement, utility bill or health card is enough identification, These and other issues in the act make it easy to cheat and elections less secure.
Rick Hanks
Clarkston