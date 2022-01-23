Applauds Dugger, Sherwin
I would like to applaud Marvin F. Dugger and Dick Sherwin on their commentary of Jan. 16 regarding fact-based reporting, and propose the Lewiston Tribune consider a neutral series to be titled as such: “The dam debate” or “River of controversy” to convey a less biased position on the issue.
Thank you, gentlemen, for the facts.
Amy Uptmor
Craigmont
Dugger leaves facts out
I feel a sense of exhaustion reading rants in the style of providing factual information that only uses name-calling to disparage differing opinions. Marvin F. Dugger’s field of experience is as a journeyman carpenter. Yet, he cites information about fish populations and historic water temperatures for which he provides no documentation.
He criticizes the media for skewing information and promoting propaganda. Perhaps his passion for protecting the dams may be more effective should he share data with those whose decisions he opposes.
Apparently, he — as a journeyman carpenter — has a greater awareness and comprehension of the multifactorial issues facing salmon and the dams.
I applaud the Lewiston Tribune for providing Dugger a forum in the media to rant. As he is dismissive of journalists, I, too, often find his self-important diatribes less than informative for swaying me to his point of view.
Vicki Everrett
Orofino