Playing God
The Jan. 17 Lewiston Tribune had a little story announcing Cal Tech’s decision to remove the name of its founding president and first Nobel laureate, Robert A. Milliken, from campus buildings because of his support ... of eugenics.
Mega mind Bill Gates is also a well known eugenicist....
He has stated the world population must be reduced by 90 percent because vegetation cannot continue to support an exploding growth of humanity. Gates advocates for zero population growth through use of vaccines. And even more curious, Gates is now the largest single owner of farmland in the U.S. ...
Iceland is making headlines, claiming it is nearing zero birthrates of Down syndrome, by way of genetic testing, resulting in increased elective abortions. ...
Adolf Hitler was a rabid fan of eugenics. ...
Hitler’s idol was Margaret Sanger, a high profile eugenicist and sometimes disputed founder of Planned Parenthood, a health care organization responsible for the legal barbaric, violent deaths of more than 61 million pre-born lives since Roe v. Wade in 1973. ...
We condemn the atrocities of Hitler, yet we laud the efforts of Bill and Melinda Gates. We applaud the medical breakthroughs and availability of genetic testing to improve quality of life, but we play God with the lives of those who cannot speak for themselves and those viewed by the political elite as unworthy to reproduce.
We call ourselves a civilized nation, yet we destroy our very future through abortion, sterilization and genetic selection. Shame on us. ...
Catherine Munden
Lewiston
In plain sight
It’s way past the time to refer to what we saw happen at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 as anything other than what it was: a treasonous attempt to overthrow the duly and legitimately elected government of the United States of America by a violent, lawless, murderous and fascist mob cult that was incited, aided and abetted by the president, his son, his lawyer and members of Congress.
The Republican Party has rapidly devolved into the Authoritarian Party, unrecognizable from the one we knew a generation ago. If you continue to wear a Trump shirt or MAGA hat, you reveal yourself to the world not only as someone who supported that evil attempted coup, but also as someone who does not believe in the rule of law or the principles and ideals upon which this country was founded and built.
It also makes you complicit in any additional death and violence that may follow in a similar event.
You leave little doubt as to where your loyalties lie and to what likely would have been your level of participation had you been there in Washington, D.C., on that day.
Bob Woods
Moscow