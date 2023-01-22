The Idaho Freedom Caucus told a whopper about Medicaid when it said: “The governor completely ignores the Medicaid budget monster that is now the biggest spending hole in Idaho. Idaho spends more on Medicaid and welfare programs than education and even pays many who don’t qualify. The governor is oblivious to this $4.6 billion snapping dragon.”
Idaho won’t pay $4.6 billion for Medicaid. ...
A federal and state partnership, Medicaid’s total cost is split between the partners. The federal share goes into an Idaho trust account. It is shown as such in Medicaid’s budget. Health and Welfare uses trust funds and the state’s share to pay full Medicaid costs.
Here are two split percentages for federal/state cost division:
l Core Medicaid — 75% federal / 25% state. The core Idaho Medicaid budget consists of $2.77 billion from the federal government and $1.34 billion from the state.
l Expanded Medicaid — 90% federal / 10% state.
For every $1 of state money you cut from core Medicaid, you lose $3 from the federal government.
For every $1 of state money you cut from expanded Medicaid, you lose $9 from the federal government.
All of which easily carries the potential for the loss of multiple thousands of Idaho jobs. ...
Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, is named in the Freedom Caucus letter. As a member of the Health and Welfare Committee, he knows all of the above and that all current Medicaid recipients are qualified until they are reevaluated when the federal COVID-19 emergency ends on April 1. ...
Eric Peterson
Lewiston
McCarthy’s successor
Usually the times make the man, but sometimes the man makes the times.
Say what you will about former President Donald John Trump, but you have to admit he made these times what they are.
Just like Joseph McCarthy made the McCarthyism period his, Trump owns this period.
Of course, history has been unkind to McCarthy’s years of blacklisting and suspicion, as it will be to today’s chaotic years of Trumpism. But if the object is notoriety (as it seems to be with Trump), then he has succeeded. And it does not matter if history labels him a villain or hero.
In fact, villains have more historical staying power than heroes. Who remembers today anyone who served in the Senate with McCarthy?
Still, America likes its heroes, and Trump knows it. That’s partly why he is selling electronic trading cards of muscular versions of himself in various heroic poses and costumes. And let’s face it: It took a huckster of heroic proportions to sell Americans on his brand of politics.
I suspect history will treat him like a huckster, but I also expect his rabid followers, who learned well from him how never to admit to being wrong, will attempt to rewrite history.
Time, of course, will tell.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
May we join you
As a citizen of eastern Oregon, I’m asking Idahoans to consider letting eastern Oregon join your state.
In 1960, when I was 9 years old, my father moved us to Oregon. He came to develop hydropower to help meet the growing insatiable need by Oregon urban dwellers for more electricity. At the time, most of Oregon, like Idaho, was rural, conservative and developing its water resources. The people here make our livings off the natural resources of the land: farming, ranching, mining and light industry.
We are not Portlanders.
I would not trade growing up on the McKenzie River or raising my family in northeast Oregon for anything. But Oregon has changed dramatically. I loved Oregon’s citizen government and have worked with state legislators and state agencies to write administrative rules and make necessary changes to statutes.
But for 40 years now, I have been outvoted, overregulated and disenfranchised by urban policies of northwest Oregon.
Oregon’s urban dwellers have marginalized our values, demonized our lifestyle, villianized our resource-based livelihoods and classified us as second-class citizens, at best.
The idea of moving the Oregon-Idaho border is now 7 years old and still growing with every election cycle.
Currently, 11 rural conservative eastern Oregon counties have voted to leave Oregon.
What people see in Portland is not representative of eastern or rural Oregon.
We are asking nothing more than a representative government and that this dialog move to the floor of both the Idaho and Oregon legislatures.