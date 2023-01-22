Foreman’s folly
So, Sen. Dan “Don’t piss him off” Foreman decided to see if anyone was paying attention and introduced two bills based on completely opposing logic.
First, we must ban sanctuary cities that do not exist in Idaho and threaten to punish any city that might try to shelter immigrants from the feds, with fiscal banishment from the state coffers.
Got it. This is a solution in search of a problem, but classic Idaho GOP legislation.
Then our master of convoluted logic sponsored a bill to legalize militias. His logic: While militias are prohibited by our state constitution, they are already illegally proliferating here in Idaho. So, in his opinion, because all those militia folks are just wonderful people and nothing bad could ever come of unregulated paramilitary groups outside the government deciding to take the law into their own hands in our state — and since no one in law enforcement is doing anything to stop them now — let’s just make them legal.
Got it, I guess.
I would suggest to “anger management candidate” Dan that if he respects our state constitution, he should have sponsored a bill to address an actual problem. Maybe a bill to stop funding for any county sheriff’s office in Idaho that is aware of, has been informed about and yet tolerates an illegal militia in their jurisdiction and does not uphold the state’s constitutional mandate.
By the way, unregulated militias are illegal in all 50 states.
Richard Kremer
Lewiston
Stuck with Foreman
State Sen. Dan Foreman has introduced three pieces of legislation into the State Affairs Committee, each of which is another zany and destructive idea that is horrible for our state:
l Basically repeal the 1927 law prohibiting armed unsanctioned militias from organizing and parading around our cities and towns with military-grade weapons. He implies that law enforcement thinks this a good idea. I doubt that any reasonable law enforcement officer would agree that having citizens walking around with heavy weapons is great for society.
l Forcing colleges and universities to allow guns on campuses. Yeah. The professors, administrators and students are going to get comfortable with students bringing guns to classes.
l Declaring it unlawful for cities or towns to call themselves “sanctuary” cities for immigrants. Uh, Sen. Foreman, even you said this is a non-issue for Idaho. So why?
We are stuck with this man for the next several years. The best we can do is hope that the larger body of legislators will see these ideas for what they are, just mean-spirited from a man with a twisted view of what Idaho is or should be.
Roger Hayes
Moscow
Write on
I’ve read letters from new writers and it’s helped provide some fresh views.
I believe there are many more out there to be submitted. Whenever someone has commented on my own letters, whether positive or negative, I’ve always encouraged them to express themselves by writing from the heart what they believe and not doubt their ability.
Anyone can read someone else’s words and simply cut and paste. But that is not being creative and true to their own selves.
This is America and freedom does exist to express one’s thoughts.
But be credible and use common sense. Avoid ranting unless you want to be ignored. We have plenty of those individuals locally regurgitating fake information and in national politics, already.
That’s what happens when you drink “special” Kool-Aid.
Demonstrate in your writing integrity. Most readers will see that you’re writing to honestly inform and to help others.
Be independent in expressing your own words and not that of someone else’s motivation or interests. Know that some will be reactionary and unaccepting. But, at least, you had courage to step out and not sit in silence.
Most of us will admire you and hopefully in return will join in writing letters.
In this new year, as always, we hope it will be brighter and better than the previous year.
Learning from past errors gives us the ability to hopefully not repeat those mistakes, but to move forward by helping one another as we are all human beings from many cultures.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston