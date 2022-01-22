Hallmarks of insanity
It is now insanely crazy. A police officer with 27 years of service and two awards for heroism is fired for not taking the China virus vaccine but infected illegal aliens get a pass.
West Coast passenger flights last week were grounded for several minutes because Rocket Man fired a missile.
Last year President Joe Biden went off the teleprompter seven times and said “President Kamala Harris.” Even she referred to the “Harris administration” in April and CNN never plays these clips, however.
Also, cancer patients cannot receive several vital lifesaving chemotherapy medicines because of a national shortage.
Biden claims shutting down U.S. oil production and supply lines have nothing to do with higher prices but has begged Saudi Arabia three times to increase its production to help the price crunch.
In Clarkston, a 35-year-old non-handicapped homeless man can stand by a stoplight holding a sign that says “Help Needed” across the street from two businesses with signs in their windows saying “Help Wanted.” And at the end of the day, he walks around the corner to his 2008 Dodge Durango and goes home.
In record numbers, California residents are escaping to Idaho and leaders on the left think they will still vote blue. But they have no clue.
And all this insanity started many years ago when football stadiums in Montana removed all their natural grass turf and replaced it with Astroturf to keep the cheerleaders from grazing at halftime.
John Webb
Reubens