Banana republic
Imagine a country where the commander in chief of the military has to vet his own military because he is afraid of them.
Do you really want to live in a banana republic? President Joe Biden hadn’t even been sworn in and already he was afraid of the very National Guard troops he was soon to be in command of.
That fact should tell us all we need to know.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston
Poor choice
I strongly condemn the Lewiston Tribune’s decision to publish talk radio right-wing propaganda and bigotry. Haven’t we seen what that kind of garbage can lead to?
Instead of trying to appease the angry mob, why not take a look at the results of your last poll? Seventy percent of your readers who answered the poll believed that ex-President Donald Trump should have been removed from office before his term expired.
Now is the time to present voices of reason; not foment and exacerbate division between us.
Anne McLaughlin
Moscow