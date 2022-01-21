Proudly played for Cheff
I was sad and surprised to hear of Ed Cheff’s passing. I am grateful and proud to have played for coach Cheff. As one of the members of his first Lewis-Clark State College team in 1977, I quickly learned that he was tough but came to see him as fair.
He made players be accountable by expecting them to continuously earn their role on the team from September to May. Hard work was all he gave and all he demanded.
He set the identity of the team with his own tenacity and intensity. Sometimes, for those who did not really know him, his bulldog demeanor camouflaged the unmatched intelligence he brought to all facets of the game.
He knew how to get the best out of individual players while expecting them to first be good teammates.
We learned how to play for each other, and this was the difference in many games with megarivals Washington State University and Gonzaga University.
My condolences to his family.
Keith Van De Keere
Barrhead, Alberta, Canada