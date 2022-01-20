Correction
Wednesday’s letter from Joann Muneta of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force contained an incorrect URL.
The correct address is www.humanrightslatah.org.
Across the border
Have you ever wondered why taxpayers from Washington come to the Lewiston City Council meeting, saying what a wonderful idea it is that Lewiston wants to purchase useless property for $2.5 million? Clarkston citizens would like Lewiston taxpayers to build a 5-star hotel and shops.
Ask yourselves: Why haven’t they bought the riverfront property at the old Rooster’s and put up their -5-star hotel?
How long will we continue to insure that civic theater building?
Does anyone question why we are buying and rehabilitating an old building for Valley Vision, Visit Lewis Clark Valley, Beautiful Downtown Lewiston and a job accelerator (whatever that is) for a mere $1.6 million
How about $400,000 for a consultant to redesign the community RV park?
Yet the city has yet to provide sidewalks for our kids to get to and from school safely. This park is nothing but a money pit.
We might just want to ask ourselves: Why does Lewiston foot the bill?
Let Clarkston buy and improve its city and we will come and enjoy what they have done at no cost to us.
Kathy Schock
Lewiston
Help public, not developers
This is my last issue of unreported news from the municipal front. Because of neglect during several years, Lewiston has many unmet urgent needs, the funding for which is not apparent.
They include $5 million to replace the 110-year-old water pipes in downtown, an additional $3 million to $4 million to replace the even deeper sewer pipes and $8 million to replace the pump station that lifts domestic water to the Orchards. All that is on top of the $56.9 million needed to repair Bryden Avenue, Eighth, Ninth, 21st, Main and D streets, and Snake River, Warner and Burrell avenues. That is more than $72 million. Where is that money coming from?
Compare these needs with the need for the toxic dump site Twin City Foods is trying to unload for $2 million that carries an $8 million infrastructure requirement and unknown toxin remediation costs. The former benefits the Lewiston public, the latter subsidizes a few developers. We will soon learn what priorities the mayor and the new council have when they decide what we will be required to pay for and who will benefit.
It is because of decisions such as these that our right to vote is so important.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
News you should see
Kudos to the editor of Inland 360 for publishing excerpts from Project Censored in last week’s edition. Mickey Huff, who is one of the editors for the annual edition of Project Censored, is an amazing speaker and thinker whose weekly radio program is broadcast on Moscow’s KRFP.
That the Lewiston Tribune would publish “news you won’t see elsewhere” is a tribute to its independence and is one of the reasons I am a long-term subscriber to it.
Barbara Wells
Moscow