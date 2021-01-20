Trump’s temper tantrum
As I follow President Donald Trump’s post-election behavior, I’m reminded of an incident many years ago.
In the latter 1940s, a radio station in a small midwestern town aired a Saturday morning talent show for the local elementary school children.
On one broadcast, a rosy-cheeked little boy with golden curly hair sang a crispy cute little song. He won first prize.
On a future program, the boy sang again. But something went terribly wrong. Someone else won. Whereupon the little crispin threw himself on the floor, kicking and screaming, in a full tantrum.
His embarrassed mother led him — still screaming — out of the studio. And that was all well and good; as it should be. (No fans yelled “fraud” or stormed the station.)
And today? Who’s going to lead Master Trump off the entertainment stage — for the good of all of us?
P.S., I appreciate the much truthful Mike Luckovich and David Horsey cartoons. Have those who oppose them looked beyond the Lewiston Tribune to see the covers of leading magazines such as Time, The Week, New Yorker, etc., that satirize Trump?
Sharon McNare
Lewiston
Biden won
Yes, Joe Biden won the election with the help of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, the news media, plus Chinese influence along with Twitter accounts, Google and Facebook.
Why did Barack Obama overthrow Tunisia, Libya and Syria while giving Iran $150 billion in cash and get the Nobel Peace Prize?
One year ago, China gave us the coronavirus. President Donald Trump went into warp speed. Three months after its supply of ventilators was depleted, he supplied the United States, plus exported more to other countries.
In eight months, Trump on warp speed got a vaccine that the Democratic governors are now interfering with its distribution.
Last August, a supplemental bill for small business was shot down by Pelosi. She has more than 700,000 constituents. So does Adam Schiff.
Do you think they give a damn about the American people?
A couple of years ago, a Canadian woman went to Florida and mailed a Sarin poison to the White House. She was caught less than two weeks later.
At Christmas, the bomber who blew himself up at Nashville, Tenn., got shredded up badly but authorities identified him in five days.
Now you have Hunter Biden, the corruption with him and China, Dianne Feinstein and her 20-year Chinese chauffeur, plus the $4 million insider trading that the new Democrat from Georgia, Jon Ossoff, does with China. His campaign was financed by Tik Tok.
I believe after today you will see a lot more censorship.
Howard Miller
Asotin
What does she read?
Just wondering what newspaper Cosette Moore (Jan. 10) is reading.
Virginia Flores
Lewiston