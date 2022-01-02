Too few vote
In response to Mike Lorenz: Mr. Lorenz, you waited 20 years to find out what the city was going to do next? Wow.
Maybe the reason most Idaho municipalities don’t have a city manager is because they can’t afford a full-time mayor, either. It’s not unusual for an Idaho municipality to have a part-time mayor who wears several different city hats.
Since the city manager only had to answer to four councilors to keep his job, it also would be just as easy to get him fired. Whereas with an elected mayor you would have to convince the same majority of city voters who put the mayor in office to fire him or her.
Lorenz should remember that he worked on the initiative that forbids taking money out of enterprise funds (aka water, sewer, sanitation) into the general fund. The voters passed it and it became an ordinance of the city.
See City Code 2-79.4.
It’s one thing to be fired for dishonesty or incompetence, and quite another because you disagree with your boss’ political priorities.
It saddens me that more eligible voters don’t vote. It saddens me that organizations such as the League of Women Voters and the LC Valley Chamber of Commerce put out so much effort and money to try to inform the voters and then see dismal voter participation.
Voter silence is a vote for whoever wins. We can only hope that it will be for the better.
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston
Ruled by a junta
Let’s review: We had a pro-American president. Democrats, deep-state operatives, the mainstream media and Big-Tech used every means, both legal and illegal, to destroy his presidency and thwart his agenda.
Their attacks began before he assumed office.
The FBI initiated a spying operation predicated on information fabricated by senior Democrats.
None of the 221 House Democrats took a stand against these treasonous activities. Quite the contrary, they jumped on the bandwagon and participated in this tar-and-feather operation.
Now that the truth is out, none is clamoring for resignations or demanding a change of leadership for their party.
Today, we have a ruling junta.
Whether the subject is border security, energy, a stable currency, the economy, climate change, law enforcement, liberal prosecutors, education, critical race theory, mask mandates, jobs, rare earth mining, the national debt, international relations or Afghanistan, the over-riding theme is that the interests and safety of everyday Americans is not a concern.
Every decision is designed to subvert our Constitution and founding principles.
Congress has the constitutional authority (obligation) to fix this mess. The ruling junta requires near-total obsequiousness of the House Democrats to implement their America-destroying agenda.
However, (even while standing in “the People’s House”) none of these 221 representatives have shown a willingness to stand for America or the American citizen.
What kind of leverage must the ruling junta have over these Americans to make them sacrifice their honor, integrity and country?
The moniker for the U.S. Capitol should now be “the Junta House.”
Mike Fischer
Nezperce
The choice is yours
I understand that anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers want to protect their freedom. So do I.
And it has never been mandated that people must shop at Macy’s or Starbucks.
It also has never been mandated that you must work for Avista, Clearwater Paper, the U.S. Postal Service or Costco. In fact, I don’t recall ever hearing about any local, state or federal government order that required anyone to shop, habituate or work at a particular place — except the Deep South, maybe, or the early Western railroads. But that was years and years ago.
So here is the mask and vaccination solution: Don’t go to these places if you don’t approve of their policies.
No one will grab you off the streets and jab you full of vaccine, nor will they burst into your homes with their needles and masks a’blazing.
You are already free. Keep your freedom intact.
And consider this: When you get COVID-19, maybe don’t take up a hospital bed that is needed by someone who might have appendicitis or a bleeding ulcer or is ready to give birth to a newborn citizen.
Darrell Scott
Lewiston
Disgraceful exit
Fifty-two years ago, I spent Christmas Eve on top of a bunker 11 miles south of An Loc, Vietnam. ...
With that comes other memories, such as how the conflict ended.
I feel for those who served in Afghanistan. After 20 years, the end came with a disgraceful chaotic withdrawal that will forever stain the memory of those who deployed, some as many as four or five times, and bore no responsibility for the outcome.
Veterans from my generation were proud when the American military organized and equipped the Northern Alliance of Afghans and drove the Taliban into the mountains of Bora Bora. ...
Instead of taking advantage of the battlefield opportunity by placing a blocking force on the Pakistan border to cut off supply lines and escape routes, we left open resupply routes, allowing the isolated Taliban to regroup. It was a terrible mistake.
Trapped, the Taliban and Osama bin Laden could have been permanently destroyed in six months with minimal cost of life. ...
Our military engineers could have destroyed the cave network from future use.
Our enemies exploit opportunities. We seem to waste them in drawn-out conflicts.
Afghanistan veterans should demand an accounting for the whole 20-year strategic failure, especially the withdrawal that is ignored by the media and the current administration. What role did the State Department and the staff advising President Joe Biden play? Those responsible need to be identified and held accountable.
Don’t let Afghanistan be swept under the carpet like Vietnam and Benghazi.
Bill Mulligan
Clarkston