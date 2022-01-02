Praise for aquatic center
This is an overdue letter of appreciation for the indoor pools of the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center — possibly one of the best run enterprises in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
From accessibility to management to health and safety, it is amazing.
Its success is due to a staff whose work appears seamless. Whether supervisory- management or water safety-lifeguard staff, they are pleasant, helpful and on-task all the time.
Scheduling the two indoor pools means accommodating people ranging from infants in parents’ arms to those in their 80s; the Clarkston High School, Lewiston High School and Neptunes swim teams; multiple water aerobics classes every week; life guard-water safety training; swimming lessons; Boys and Girls Club access in the summer and ordinary swimmers of all ages and abilities.
The indoor pools and workout center are open Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
There are plenty of staff on hand. And when the water safety staff aren’t on duty in one of the chairs, they are spraying down bleachers, deck, chairs, railings and handles of every part of the center with disinfectant, including the locker rooms and showers. They have been following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines all along.
They’re also set up to accommodate people with all sorts of disabilities.
It’s well worth a membership.
Diana Ames
Lewiston