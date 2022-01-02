Stop the insanity
During the largest experiment on humans in the history of the world, it’s difficult for me to find good news. At least we’ve temporarily stopped the (so-called) Build Back Better boondoggle with its $300 billion earmarked for a massive expansion of “pre-K education” — so the feds can start indoctrinating and propagandizing our children at an even earlier age.
Just think of the self-loathing and socialist claptrap they’ll be able to instill, starting at 3 years old. I think we’re stupid to continue feeding money to the federal education bureaucracy. I think we’re insane to continue feeding them our children.
The bungling of our public education system had been happening for decades, beginning with Jimmy Carter who paid off the teachers unions by instituting the Department of Education, even though there is no authority in our U.S. Constitution for government to have anything to do with educating the citizens. But that’s when the tax dollars began to flow and the excesses really started.
Those of us who are concerned with wasted taxpayer funds and who are justifiably alarmed by government’s interference in too many areas of our private lives feel that many “services” given us by the state and feds need to be completely turned over to the private sector where waste is easily detected and eliminated.
The first and most obviously inefficient, misdirected and expensive place to start is to eliminate our government-run public schools.
For the sanity and literacy of our citizens we must turn to free enterprise education.
Dennis Fuller
Orofino
Lewiston did not apply
Just to clarify my Dec. 26 letter, The $500 million from the Federal Aviation Administration’s airport improvement program was given to airports throughout Montana, Idaho and Washington. Yet Lewiston didn’t even apply for one.
Robert Rustebakke
Clarkston
Flirting with danger
A Dec. 19 letter stuck in my head in the way it kept referring to “Blacks.”
By its manner and tone, it could have swapped Blacks for N-words and read almost the same.
Categorization of people can functionally aide the understanding of histories, experiences and the conditions that have affected their lives. But categories such as “Black” are abstractions of the individuals represented. This specific category is derived from humanity at large and risks dehumanizing the individuals.
That’s exactly what happened in that letter. The power of the abstraction applied in that manner is a dangerous power to flirt with.
There are many ways to abstract our world view. This abstraction of humanity is racism. When questioned, people adamantly respond, “I’m not a racist.”
So yeah, you never lynched anyone. But your worldview isn’t exactly the best.
A Black man, for example, is a man first. The category of human is the greater category. There are hierarchies to concepts, and abstractions apply to the less tangible and less specific. When abstraction are applied to our tangible worldview, it becomes less real and more conceptual. The greater the abstractions of humanity, the less human the concept.
I guess that’s what they mean when they say, “Cutting off your nose to spite your face.”
If you don’t like what’s going on politically, don’t use that as an excuse to take a step backward in your humanity. Then it’s you who becomes a heinous monster capable of acts categorically inhuman.
Christopher Rousseau
Clarkston