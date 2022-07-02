Standing up for freedom
The photo of a fallen police officer’s daughter, a flag previously draped over the coffin of a World War II veteran killed in action, a man whose parents lived under the struggle of communism, doctors, members of the Navajo Nation, truckers and many others, recently came together for a common cause: Freedom.
The “People’s Convoy” — people of all races, religions, voting preferences and walks of life — participated in or supported the Health and Freedom Summit, driving from California to Washington, D.C., to peacefully protest vaccine mandates and loss of freedoms.
Were they “hooligans,” dismissed simply as a “fringe minority?” Were their efforts for naught?
Claire Dooley with Children’s Health Defense documented the event (watch free internet film “Between Peace and War”).
“If people are only getting one side of the story, they’re probably being deceived,” said Myron Lizer, vice president of the Navajo Nation, who included, “Be a truth seeker.”
Hundreds and thousands of citizens throughout the country supported the convoy, standing along highways, bridges and on overpasses, waving and holding up U.S. (and Canadian, etc.) flags.
“Facebook, Twitter and Instagram can’t hide this; I see it with my own eyes,” said Dooley, who credited everyone who “put their livelihoods on the line to turn things around, standing up for the betterment of others — even those who hate them.”
Did they accomplish what they set out to? Perhaps the message was in the plight: courage.
Said one woman, “Once I saw others standing up, I knew I had to.”
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Faux News
If Cindy Agidius truly believes “the American experiment is approaching failure,” she ought to take a long, hard look in the mirror and acknowledge her complicity.
Sophia Rosenfeld, writing for The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, explains, “Early proponents of republics like Jean Jacques Rousseau or Thomas Paine declared that whereas monarchial politics made a virtue of secrecy and deception, self-rule would encourage something different and better: the reign of transparency and veracity, as well as accurate information.”
The Republican Party and Donald Trump, in particular, have made an art form of secrecy and deception, as the Jan. 6 committee has revealed in astonishing detail. Still, when we circle back to our community, we see local political figures such as Agidius trying to pump our heads full of nonsense. She says, “The U.S. Department of Education was created in 1979 by the Carter administration.”
The Department of Education was signed into law by Andrew Johnson in 1867, and “while the agency’s name and location within the executive branch have changed over the past 155 years, this early emphasis on getting information on what works in education to teachers and education policymakers continues down to the present day.” (U.S. Department of Education)
The rest of her letter is more Faux News talking points, easily debunked and not worthy of attention.
The truth may not set you free, but it may very well keep you from voting for Republicans.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
A pittance of a rebate
Well, I received my income tax rebate from the state of Idaho a few days ago. It was $150, which is a minute percentage of the Idaho income taxes I paid for 2021.
Let’s be clear here. Did I want a tax rebate? Did I ask for a tax rebate? Did I need a tax rebate? The answers to these questions are no, no and no.
The amount of hullabaloo that preceded this tax rebate made it sound like the mighty Idaho Republican Party was going to be doing something great for the Idaho taxpayers. The miniscule amount of the rebate makes it clear, however, that the whole process was nothing more than a cheap, political stunt undertaken to appeal to their constituents who never want to pay a penny in tax, anytime, for any reason.
Given that Idaho is last in education spending among the states and that our roads are in terrible shape compared to surrounding states, I suggest that Gov. Brad Little suck it up, stop appealing to the lowest common denominator in the electorate and spend the state’s tax dollars on something meaningful.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Here’s a better spot
To build a fire station on the corner of Fifth Street and Bryden Avenue is not a very good idea because that corner is a very busy intersection all times of the day. The access in and out of a fire station located there would be a total mess.
Why not build the new fire station about two blocks west of the Fifth and Bryden location at the Hathaway baseball field location, which is a bigger lot? We really don’t need the Hathaway field because just four blocks south of that location is Airport Park, which that has several baseball fields. Makes sense to me.
Dode Bovey
Lewiston