Extraordinary? Hardly
From Saturday’s Lewiston Tribune: “U.S. to take ‘extraordinary steps’ to avoid debt default.”
What extraordinary steps?
Stop sending huge piles of money to other countries? Stop paying people to stay home and not have a job? Stop supporting the illegals pouring across our southern border? Stop spending more than our income?
Oh, no. Let’s not get crazy here.
They’re going to “divest” contributions to federal employee retirement plans. Whew. That is extraordinary.
I’m sure that will take care of the problem and we’ll never have to raise the debt ceiling again. What a show. And they pretend to be serious with this stuff.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Stop turbines, save fish
Hydroelectric dams generate power but kill too many fish. Most people don’t connect their electric power to salmon extinction. When we flip the light switch on, we murder minnows. We are all guilty in wasting salmon smolts.
How long can we keep killing fish before they’re gone? Nobody knows. It may be too late now. The sooner the turbines are stopped, the better the chance for the fish to survive.
Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray said that hydropower should be replaced before breaching.
It’s a nice fantasy but that is not the way things work. Stop killing fish first. Then let laws of economics take their course.
The rise in the cost of power will stimulate innovation and growth in solar energy technology. The market will spread the cost so no one gets hurt too much.
The urgency of saving salmon and steelhead demands we stop the turbines long before the dams are breached.
Stop the turbines today.
To do otherwise is to doom the dams to breaching.
C. Edward Collins
Clarkston
