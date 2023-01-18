Long overdue
Lewiston schools are starting up a conversation on teen suicides. This is long overdue.
As a young person with mental health struggles, it is deeply alienating to feel like you are the only person in the world facing suicidal thoughts. This is not the case, for better and for worse.
Better, of course, because you are not alone. Millions of people feel suicidal at points in their life, and many people get better. Many people work through despair and pain and live meaningful lives.
Worse, because the scope of suicide is so enormous. From a public health perspective, our communities have failed to acknowledge the reality that many of our neighbors, co-workers and family members are at major risk of suicide. Suicide isn’t the failure of depressed people. It’s the unintended consequence of a society opposed to living well.
Overwhelming debt, unemployment, overwork and meaningless jobs make mental health problems much worse. Suicides went up during COVID-19. Millions lost their job or were forced to work on the front lines without hazard pay.
Here are some anti-suicide measures: yuniversal health care, an end to medical and student debt, unions, living wages and a real safety net for unemployed people. If you don’t believe me, talk to any man older than 50 who has lost a job. They are, by far, the most at risk for “successful” suicide attempts.
Let’s get teens talking about suicide. But if the conversation doesn’t involve their future as workers in Idaho, will it matter?
Paul Busch
Moscow
Find a better way
The following is a letter I wrote to House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, and Reps. Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, and Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock.
Hearing so many seniors and some disabled persons were surprised by huge increases in their property taxes and fearing that they are being taxed out of their homes, I find it my duty to investigate taxing options.
If at some time in the future, my wife finds herself alone, I don’t want her to get taxed out of our home.
I was not born in Idaho. However, Idaho is my chosen home.
I turned 18 in the Marine Corps and was stationed on both coasts as well as at bases overseas. I became disabled because of my service at the age of 27.
Forty-five years ago, there was a tax revolt in California.
Idaho may be ready for just such a revolt.
Taxes were changed to increase at 1% annually, not to exceed 2% based on inflation.
There is also a veterans tax exemption for those permanently disabled without having to qualify annually.
The Proposition 13 that California passed in 1978 with more than 60% of the vote seems to me to be one of the best options for me and your fellow Idahoans.
I urge you to investigate this, and offer a solution to the people of Idaho.
There must be a better way since the state has such a financial surplus.
Gerald Reviea
Lewiston
