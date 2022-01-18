Fiction?
Bolshevik Gov. Jay Inslee and his health department conspire to institute the internment camp as the “new normal.” Is his goal a hot civil war over a very mild omicron virus?
Inspired by Edward Abbey’s “The Monkey Wrench Gang,” anarchists search and destroy Centers for Disease Control and Prevention internment camps, purely for the public service of freedom. Camps are assaulted. Prison guards neutralized. The camp burned to the ground. Internees are liberated and armed in a junta of freedom with their anarchist liberators. They fight an orderly withdrawal against the Bolshevik state to patriot-occupied territory.
University of Washington wannabe revolutionaries in a programmed tirade of Marxist talking points ... are butt-stroked to silence by a Mossberg toting crusty Marine veteran. ...
A radical insurgent UW mob tactically mounts an assault against veterans. Hurling frozen cans of corn, severely injuring one veteran, the anarchists return fire. ...
In the meantime, law enforcement and the National Guard internally divide because individual police and soldiers think for themselves. ...
It is unAmerican and unconstitutional to place citizens in internment camps over fraudulent medical dictates. ...
Reminiscent of Billy Jack, the Freedom Junta receives an honor guard from the people as Old Glory waves in the background. ...
Patriots march on Olympia with the intent to bring an outlaw governor to justice and punish his or her minions. They succeed but not without great sacrifice in life and limb. ...
Fiction is made-up. It does seem lately that life imitates art.
Christopher T. Winter
Clarkston
Walking with Mao
I’ve just finished Ai Weiwei’s memoir, “1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows.” It’s absolutely brilliant. It stuns with a sense of humanity toward those living within the Chinese communist regime, from its impoverished roots to its current global power.
One main takeaway: We ought remember that we have much in common with the vast majority of Chinese people who only want to be free, a commonality shared with most of the world subject to regimes.
China is truly unparalleled in this world. It supplies us and the rest of the nations with almost everything purchased. Boycotting them would devastate the world economy indefinitely. Meaning: The world has become a collection of dependent states, no longer able to operate with full autonomy. China also owns a lot of the world debt. They have many levers to pull.
To generate cohesiveness, the world has been adapting to the spirit of the Cultural Revolution. Social media platforms shame and shun dissenting thought, and we should question where this model came from. In China, self-criticisms must be written in order to be reconsidered a citizen, much like social media de- and re-platforming, because the homogenization of thought perceives independent perspectives as a threat.
If we truly are learning to walk lockstep with the ghost of Chairman Mao, we have started by rounding up those with eccentricities, vulgarities and unpopular opinions.
There are many reasons to not want to hear those “independent voices,” but like the Cultural Revolution, “the truth” was also rounded up as an offensive outlier.
Christopher Rousseau
Clarkston