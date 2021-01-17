Honoring King
Please join the Latah and Benewah counties (Legislative District 5) Democrats in celebrating the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service by donating to local organizations that serve people in need.
During these challenging times, with many hardworking fellow Americans struggling to get by, my wife and I feel it appropriate to donate our COVID-19 stimulus money to local nonprofits that share our values and are engaged in addressing local needs. We encourage people of all political persuasions to participate.
Local food banks often have existing relationships with grocery stores for discounts, so donating to them directly often provides more food and a focus on food items most conducive to healthy nutrition.
If you’re not sure where or how to give, please check out Community Action Partnerships, see https://www.cap4action.org/. CAP has independent offices in 10 northern Idaho counties as well as Asotin County.
CAP offices can not only connect you with local food banks and other service providers, but also directly provides housing assistance, services for senior citizens, energy assistance and supports programs designed to help people move out of poverty.
This is not just a single day of service but an opportunity to build long-term partnerships for long-term change.
Archie George
Treasurer
Idaho District 5 Democrats
Moscow
Operation Dork Speed
The whole COVID-19 mess has been a real problem. We started out with President Donald Trump denying the problem, even while admitting to Bob Woodward that he knew how serious it was but said he kept it a secret because he didn’t want anyone to panic.
Well, Trump should know that the American people don’t panic. They stand up, charge right at a problem and defeat it. Check our history.
When it became obvious to Trump that he could no longer deny that COVID-19 was a problem, he then focused on “cures,” most of which were bogus. But his administration did encourage the drug companies to work as fast as possible on producing a vaccine.
I expect the drug companies would have done that anyway, since that is their business. But having the president of the United States pushing you along had to help. So give credit where credit is due there.
Now that we have several vaccines in existence, however, the Trump people have reverted back to their customary level of ineptitude and they are fumbling their rollout of the vaccines.
They aimed for 20 million actually vaccinated by the end of 2020, but got a little more 2 million instead. What started out as “Operation Warp Speed” is rapidly devolving into “Operation Dork Speed.”
Maybe President-elect Joe Biden and his people can get things moving.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Pelosi’s divisive ploy
I listen to President-elect Joe Biden speak of our country “healing” and “coming together” and being a president “for all the people.”
I couldn’t agree with him more.
Then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted to invoke the 25th Amendment. When that didn’t work, she began impeachment proceedings.
Man, is she a genius? She’s just brilliant. Good lord.
As a school principal, I had junior high students who would have been smart enough to know that move would do nothing but divide this country more.
Madam Speaker, let’s put vindictiveness behind us and work on getting Democrats, Republicans and independents to come together to support Biden’s goal of “healing this country” and “bringing this country together” so it, once again, becomes a country with a government of the people, by the people and for the people, so help us God.
William Lamunyan
Genesee
The first casualty
The Civility Project gambit crashed and burned as it was a thinly veiled cover for what the Lewiston Tribune should have been doing all along, finding value for its readership and not offending them.
Now, after years of losing money, the Tribune insists on carrying forward the dumbest business strategy on the planet, that of continuing the assault on and lying to their readers.
At some point in time, the Democratic Party took a hard-left turn and the Tribune took a hard left with them. With the Democratic Party on the verge of their neo-Marxist takeover of the United States, the Marxist Tribune looks to be the first casualty of the glorious revolution. Oh, the irony.
Joel Anderson
Grangeville
Liberal racism
Liberals are not stereotyped as racists. So when liberals want to tell you a racist story, it’s usually phrased to showcase what someone else said, yet repeated with a twinkle in the eye, letting you know they enjoyed saying the words themselves.
Last night I had to go to town and ran into a gentleman from the college who shamelessly surprised me with such a racist antidote. He expected that I would appreciate that; I did not. I was disgusted.
It reminded me of other liberals I’ve heard say similar things during the years. On the drive home, I realized that I can’t think of any conservatives who would do that.
I do know of racists who might be mistaken for conservatives who would say things more directly than the liberals. But due to the corruption of their souls, racists usually have many non-conservative traits that have led them down the road of lost integrity. Because of this, the division on the right is pretty easy to parse out.
On the left, the only hard and fast rule seems to be how social norms are outwardly presented. That means a lot of cringe worthy content is kept under the surface.
I know many socially progressive people on the left who would have been even confrontational with the man from the college. And I am not saying this is endemic of the left. But it is too common and often overlooked. And it’s slimy.
Christopher Rousseau
Clarkston
Did Fulcher believe Trump?
Rep. Russ Fulcher: Did you swallow all the lies President Donald Trump told us about the election being stolen from him, about how he won big?
Do you believe that you have discovered election violations that Trump’s lawyers in more than 55 lawsuits missed?
Is that why you officially refused on Jan. 6 to accept that Joe Biden had fairly won our November election?
Incredibly, you signed your objection just hours after and in the same place where four people had lost their lives and U.S. senators, representatives, staff and many others were terrorized in a violent insurrection incited by Trump himself.
The thugs who did this were domestic terrorists, Rep. Fulcher.
They believed that “bad people” had stolen the election from Trump because that’s what Trump told our country, over and over again.
They had some sort of scaffolding with them and said they planned to hang Vice President Mike Pence. They brutally attacked a Capitol Hill police officer, who died the following day.
You took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, Rep. Fulcher.
Do not play games with this.
Dody Dozier
Moscow
Media to blame
Anyone destroying private or public property or causing harm must be held accountable. They should always be referred to as a “mob,” “thugs” and criminals.
As leaders within media point fingers to who was responsible for the invasion of the Capitol, these media leaders should look in the mirror.
During the past year, you have conditioned us that people destroying statues, attacking police, taking over public buildings, painting graffiti, looting businesses and burning police cars was nothing more than “protest.”
In addition, there is rightful discussion that if the “mob” that entered the Capitol had been people of color, how the police would have responded.
My question to the media: If the people who entered the Capitol had been supporters of President-elect Joe Biden or people of color, would the media have referred to these people as a mob, thugs, and criminals? Based upon past reporting, you would have called these criminals protesters.
The media must do better in reporting accurate news, without bias. Please start today since the media has a stake in the ownership of the current mess.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
Traitors in Congress
Presidential historian Michael Beschloss says there needs to be an investigation of U.S. senators and representatives who encouraged or participated in the lawless insurrection and takeover of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Beschloss points out that Section Three of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution states: “No person shall be a senator or representative in Congress ... or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States ... who, having previously taken an oath as a member of Congress to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”
When domestic terrorists and white supremacists stormed the Capitol building, seven Republicans in the U.S. Senate and 122 Republicans in the House of Representatives were in the process of obstructing the U.S. Constitution and inciting insurrection and rebellion against the United States when they were voting to deny the certified results of the recent presidential election, a last-ditch bold and brazen attempt to prevent the new president from taking office.
The abhorrent behavior and actions of these individuals in Congress constitute treason and, accordingly, they should be removed from office. Simply put, they were complicit in a coup attempt.
Come Wednesday, the Senate and the House should do its duty and begin hearings to determine whether these individuals who participated in insurrection and rebellion should be removed from Congress pursuant to the 14th Amendment. These people need to be held accountable for their actions.
David Abbott
Clarkston
Blaming the victims
In 1962, John F. Kennedy said, “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”
On Nov. 3, we saw an election stolen by Democrats and RINOs who constitute the globalist party.
Conservatives were purged in mass from social media for 30 days, just enough time to secure a coup. ...
I have never seen a more pathetic display of poor sportsmanship in my life with talk of impeachment and banning President Donald Trump on Twitter and other media platforms.
They are sure not acting like normal winners.
You will have to play another game down the road — the 2022 and 2024 elections. Take your victory lap, maybe rub it in your face a little bit, but you move on.
Like in football, when you win, you’re the champs. But you don’t go too far because you got to play them again next year. They are acting like this was the last game that will ever be played.
We are hearing the same language an abuser uses in a toxic relationship to maintain control. We are being lied to, blamed and even accused of what the domestic enemy is guilty of. The rhetoric is off-the-charts insane. After a coup, the plotters seek to remove the leader, the politicians who stood by him and isolate the support base. We see Democrats taking these very actions now on TV and social media. Based on this alone, we know the election was stolen. Talk about things dangerous to our democracy.
Mike Dietz
Clarkston
A coward and a loser
How do you like him now?
If President Donald Trump’s supporters can still stand behind him, they are truly members of a cult.
Any person in his or her right mind surely would not condone inciting a riot. Trump gathered a mob, whipped them into a frenzy and then sent them on a mission of mayhem and destruction.
Trump claimed he was going to march to the Capitol with them. Of course, this was a lie. Trump retreated to the safety of the White House while his mob stormed one of the most sacred buildings in our country.
In the process, five people lost their lives. People died.
All this was because Trump is too much of a child to take defeat in stride and act like a man. Instead, he makes baseless claims of fraud that have all been soundly rejected by all courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States. Yet, he persists with the lies.
Trump is a coward and a loser. Remember: One out of three Trump supporters are just as stupid as the other two.
Chris Dahmen
Pullman
GOP lost its soul
Like the many years ago Ku Klux Klan, which fulfilled its goals through the Democratic Party, the Republican Party has become the vehicle of corruption used by Donald Trump and his minions.
Trump has transformed the once great party of “Honest Abe” Lincoln into a body that’s ruled by lies and hypocrisy. One need look no further than the Lewiston Tribune’s Jan. 7 front-page photo of the Republican leaders’-inspired attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Emblazoned on the American flag carried by the mob as it was smashing its way into the world’s bastion of democracy were the words “Trump” and “Law and Order.”
We are reaping what the Republican Party has sown. It has become a disgrace to our nation.
Trump followers — don’t you get it? You’ve been bamboozled, misled, propagandized and lied to so often that you’ve come to believe Trump’s lies as truth.
I grew up in a Republican family and voted Republican most of my life. But in 2018, I’d had enough. I registered as “unaffiliated.” I chose “unaffiliated” because I would not be a good Democrat.
Idaho’s Republican Party is an intolerant, extremist, authoritarian beast.
I resent its requirement that one must be a registered Republican to vote Republican in the primary. Shame on the Idaho Republican Party that claims it is the defender of freedom.
I suggest watching Arnold Schwarzenegger’s recent speech. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_P-0I6sAck&feature=youtu.be
Perhaps it will inspire Republicans to rediscover their souls.
Steve Koehler
Grangeville
Not so, Ged
Ged Randall’s Jan. 10 letter might be interesting if true. Since he’s not entitled to his own facts, I thought best to correct his accusations.
The city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County have been talking about a joint meeting for months to address a few items about the Joint Powers Agreement covering Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport operations.
The most important issue, the 139 status required to maintain commercial operations, was left out of the JPA and needs to be added. Randall’s letter doesn’t mention that.
The city would like to stop paying the airport to lease the golf course and ball fields. Airport revenue of about $80,000 would need to be made up by the county and city with general funds. Randall doesn’t mention that, either.
Instead, Randall’s focus is where he thinks a conflict exists and the county’s plan to make it go away.
Airport board members have been receiving $300 a month since the JPA was adopted. However, the board discussed this stipend months ago and thought $20,000 would be better spent on airport operations. Randall and others have thought this was a county idea to eliminate the conflict of current or future board members.
Apparently Randall didn’t know that.
Airport board Chairman Gary Peters being placed on the Interstate Air Service Committee was probably because of his extensive knowledge of all things related to air travel. The county had no part in his appointment.
Ged, perhaps a call to the governor would answer your question.
Doug Havens
Lewiston