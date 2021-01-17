Rogers is a hero
I appreciate moral courage and a strong backbone, which we need more of today. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Attorney General Ken Paxton demonstrated this by pursuing legal action (as did Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and others in signing on) against the swing states where fraud, especially regarding voting machine software, may have occurred in the presidential election.
If true, this could significantly impact the entire country.
Whether Republican, Democrat or independent, why not thoroughly investigate the allegations to find out? There shouldn’t be any harm in looking into it.
Wouldn’t we all want to know the truth of the matter (not just what mainstream media is saying), especially for future reference in conjunction with not wanting it to happen again? Nip it now.
Trailers for the documentary “Kill Chain” look interesting.
Don’t we claim to want fairness for all here in America, a country founded on this concept?
Another guy with moral courage is the Lewiston Tribune’s own (now former) columnist, Rick Rogers, a pro-life advocate. Even if you don’t agree with Rogers, surely you can appreciate his bravery.
Not long ago, someone who moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley asked me if the Tribune was more liberal or conservative, and followed up by saying, “It’s more liberal leaning, isn’t it?”
Thinking of Rogers in particular, I talked up the Tribune for promoting both voices. Surely the Tribune, and its readers are strong enough of character to hear everyone’s opinion without calling for anyone’s job, which is another truly American concept.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
You’ve been warned
Regarding breach of our Capitol: It looks like the chickens have finally come home to roost for President Donald Trump. His rabid fan base committed the ultimate acts of betrayal toward the United States and its true patriots who abide by the Constitution and the rule of law.
The unforgiveable acts that they committed at the behest of Trump were treasonous and criminal. They will be held to account for their actions, especially their authoritarian leader.
To quote the author Sinclair Lewis: “When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.” Consider yourselves warned.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Lucky to be here
It’s times like these that make me appreciate the fact that the Idaho Territorial Seal and treasury were “stolen” and taken to Boise in 1865 — and that I am fortunate to live in Lewiston now.
For a delightful exposition on that escapade, consult Carole Simon-Smolinski’s “Timothy Nolan’s Idaho, 1862-1890.”
Karen Young
Lewiston
Whites did this
On Jan. 6, our U.S. Capitol was mobbed by white supremacists. Glass doors and windows were broken. Capitol police shoved and injured. Offices were broken into. Five died and many were injured.
Yet, when the American Indian Movement did a take over of Alcatraz, Calif., and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office in Washington, D.C., in the 1960s and 1970s, there was no one killed and no officers were injured.
Positive changes for American Indians came from this. Yet, because of the light color of their skin (white supremacists), they allowed these armed mobsters to break into a secured COVID-19-protected U.S. Capitol.
They caused mass destruction to property and building and left people hurt and afraid, with two bombs found outside.
We need to rethink discrimination against people of color.
It was also a white individual who did the bomb attack in Oklahoma City, not a person of color.
Let’s get real about our American Indian human beings and not use color to identify.
The AIM movement was for a real cause — stolen land and loss of some culture, tradition and language — and to make changes in the unfairness.
The white supremacy attack on the U.S. Capitol was because of belief in lies told by President Donald Trump, not factual information.
Lucinda “Lucii” George Simpson
Lapwai
Donate stimulus check
I see that the economic stimulus check has arrived in my checking account. Many others should be seeing the same thing. If your income hasn’t been affected by the pandemic, I strongly encourage you to donate that money to a worthy, local nonprofit.
Most are in dire need with large numbers of people needing additional assistance during this time. Any food bank would welcome the donation.
Local Meals on Wheels is delivering food to seniors and disabled who are confined to their homes.
The YWCA has had to close its domestic violence house and instead put people in motels to keep from spreading the virus. St. Vincent de Paul provides food, utility assistance, rental assistance and other vital help to the struggling residents of both Lewiston and Clarkston.
Maybe you have a favorite nonprofit of your own. They need your help more now than they ever have.
Robanna Brosten
Lewiston
Good advice
By coincidence, I re-read an Up Front commentary by William L. Spence, dated about Jan. 1, 2016, and found it to be startlingly appropriate for current conditions.
It was titled, “Mud is no place for grown-up discourse.”
Granted, it may lend itself to some editing, but the substance and style would sure float today.
Comment? Someone said that there was no use to “reinventing the wheel,” but that doesn’t mean we should not encourage appropriate action by intelligent discourse and repetition is the core of learning.
Reprinting this would be far better than another letter to the editor.
Bill Chetwood
Lewiston
Supports Trump
I remember a letter stating you can’t be a Christian and vote for President Donald Trump.
Now that we are close to having a complete takeover by the Democrats, tech companies are censoring free speech.
Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg swore before Congress that he allowed free speech and he wasn’t censoring conservatives and Christians. Now we know he misspoke.
There is no chance of him ending up in jail because Democrats will make sure that he keeps breaking the First Amendment and censoring free speech to those that they oppose. ...
Facebook and Twitter are censoring free speech at every turn. Democrats are trying to identify every person associated with Trump so they can make sure that they are blacklisted. ...
We also knew Democratic-run states would start opening up if they won. You can bet Democratic-run teachers unions will do the same in opening schools in Democratic-run states. ...
Democrats let many of our cities be destroyed by injuring, murdering, looting, and destroying businesses, some of them minority-owned, and they did not condemn any of it.
Why aren’t they being impeached?
Trump specifically said to his supporters: Be peaceful and obey the law.
Now Democrats and the media that is their mouthpiece have lied and are threatening to impeach a great leader. Why? Because while he was making all his accomplishments, he was draining the swamp and that made them mad. ...
To that letter writer, I am a Christian and I am proud to have voted for Trump.
James Fry
Pullman
Suspicious quote
Here we go again. On Dec. 27 Jeff Sayre attempted to lend credibility to his last column by attributing a very curious quotation to President Abraham Lincoln. In fact, the quotation was neither written nor spoken by Lincoln.
Now on Jan. 10, it was Marvin F. Dugger’s turn. And again, a quick Google search reveals Dugger’s supposed Nikita Khrushchev quote from 1959 is also false — or at the very least unproven.
Is it a coincidence that both these contributors are conservatives? Or are they just lazy writers? Makes me wonder.
Allison Hays
Clarkston
Punish the insurgents
I was glad to see those anarchists being arrested.
The one who hit the military veteran who was also a police officer should get the death penalty.
I noted they were not wearing masks, which is good since the halfwits can be easily identified. I hope they all get long prison sentences in the federal system, where there is no parole.
Any elected official who supports President Donald Trump should be held accountable by the people for being a part of — and instigating — this death toll on Americans.
I couldn’t figure out why Trump wasn’t leading the charge down there. Oh, I forgot. He had to go hide in his bunker.
Julian Matthews
Lapwai
Leave fear behind
In 2021 aggressively pursue happiness. Get a vaccine and let go of the fear of COVID-19. Start taking back the rights that all Americans have. Attend the religious services of your choice. Go to restaurants. Play sports. Do all the things that you sacrificed in 2020. Save your local businesses.
Go back to work and reestablish relationships, which makes individuals and companies successful. Start refilling those bank accounts. Pay off those mortgages. Rehire those valued employees.
Send your children back to school. Sports, bands, clubs and organizations are necessary to make them normal, healthy and happy.
The fabric of our society is badly damaged. Only with the effort of all Americans can it be repaired.
Demand that the fear-mongering of the politicians and press stop. We have nothing to fear but fear itself.
Remember 2020 for the success of the medical field and its production of cures and vaccines. Let’s never again sacrifice our inalienable rights to an influenza (flu.)
Bruce Williams
Lewiston
Nothing serious
Generally speaking, most Letters to the Editor are on serious subjects. I can’t think of anything serious to write about but I want to get my name in the paper.
Therefore, I am providing some not very serious trivia.
I don’t keep my cellphone because it is beautiful. I keep it because it is smart.
I don’t think wives should demand social distancing.
The word “virtual” enters your life as you reach senility. You must then accept virtual thinking, virtual eyesight and virtual sex.
I love sports betting and participate nearly every day. Recently my wife started betting and is doing very well. She bets on the reverse of my wagers.
I asked my neighbor’s daughter if she could name a famous masked man. She surprised me when she said, “President Biden.”
Vaughn Jasper
Lewiston
Thoughts with Lincoln
My thoughts about dealing with the current political climate in our country are best reflected by these words of Abraham Lincoln:
“... We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.” —
First Inaugural Address, March 4, 1861.
“With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who has born the battle, and for his widow and his orphan – to do all which may achieve and cherish a just, and lasting peace, among ourselves and with all nations.” —
Second Inaugural Address, March 4, 1865.
Lloyd Wallis
Clarkston
A time for truth
It is time to stop beating around the bush. It is time to stop calling lies expressed as opinions freedom of speech. It is time to quit calling lies “alternative facts,” “alternative narratives” or “conspiracy theories.”
It is time to quit buying into the lie that the citizens of the United States are “united” or “equal.”
It is time to quit calling 375,000 lost Americans a hoax.
It is time to quit calling huge gatherings not wearing masks and endangering the lives of others practicing Christianity.
It is time to quit calling yourself pro-life when you don’t stand up for the well-being of all fellow humans after they are born.
It is time to quit embellishing the lie that the 2020 election was a fraud and invalid. The attack on our government on Jan. 6 was domestic terrorism instigated by a president who, with no compassion, no empathy and no conscience, has sold his version of altered reality (lies) to millions.
He has been aided and abetted by politicians and demagogues, as well as apathetic citizens who have not held him or any of our elected representatives accountable to any constitutional, legal, moral or ethical standard.
It is most certainly time to stand up and perform our responsibilities as citizens of the United States of America. The Jan. 6 attack better be a wake-up call. It is time to get involved, demand the truth, call out the lies and hold all elected representatives accountable to the same.
Sharon Curtis
Moscow