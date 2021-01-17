Speaking of lies
Clarkston resident Bridger Barnett’s frequent criticism of the Lewiston Tribune is a respectable use of the letters column. But when he accuses Opinion page Editor Marty Trillhaase of something Barnett himself practices (Jan. 13), he exposes his own character flaw.
Barnett charges Trillhaase with mendacity, or lying, in denying that Donald Trump’s reelection as president “was stolen.” He goes on to cite “the manipulation of Dominion software, baskets of fake ballots, hired thugs and Jeffrey Epstein-level blackmail” as events leading to that theft. Yet he offers no evidence of those events, as does no one else, because there is none.
No matter how many times such charges are repeated by Trump, Fox News whiners, Barnett and others, they remain lies. That is why every attempt to reverse the election result, including in a great number of courts, has failed. And that is why even longtime Trump enablers like Mitch McConnell acknowledge that Trump lost fair and square.
As Sen. Mitt Romney says, the way to persuade Americans to abandon the lies is “to tell them the truth.” It’s time Barnett tried it.
Let him also refrain from accusing technology corporations of “continuous violation of the First Amendment” in denying Trump access to their platforms. The amendment’s first words, “Congress shall make no law,” make clear its restrictions apply only to the government, not to private enterprise.
Jim Fisher
Moscow