Tender loving care
Editing introduced an error into this letter. It is reprinted here in its original form.
I had a knee surgery the ninth of this month and I would like to say that the nursing staff at Tri-State Memorial Hospital give meaning to the tender loving care statement. My care there was attentive and outstanding in every way.
I have had several hospital stays in various hospitals from Puget Sound to Phoenix and in between, and I feel qualified to say that.
In addition, the rooms were clean and roomy, the food was outstanding and one would think an upscale restaurant prepared it.
I will not identify the staff that personally cared for me but management knows who was assigned for Jan. 9-10 and all were very good.
W. Roy Dotson
Lewiston
Don’t go to hell
Have you ever heard the words, “Go to hell?”
When spoken, most probably don’t think of their true ramifications.
According to the Bible, hell is a real place. Luke 16:19-31 speaks of a rich man who died and went to a place of true torment, saying, “I am in anguish in these flames.”
But it was too late.
Some deny the reality of hell, and certainly the Bible. Ron Reagan Jr. is one example of an open atheist unafraid to “burn in hell.”
B.W. Melvin, author of the book titled, “A Land Unknown: Hell’s Dominion,” also had no use for God. One day, however, he became extremely ill, and died (or had a near-death experience).
Melvin initially felt a sense of peace as he traveled toward a dazzling light (God), but ultimately, his final destination was a place of darkness and torment, beyond the wildest, horrifying nightmare.
In Melvin’s case, he wound up “coming back” after invoking Jesus’ name. (Check out his book or read an excerpt.)
John 3:16 says, “For this is how God loved the world: He gave his one and only son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.”
Ron Reagan Jr. and all of us living still have the chance to seek Christ and to make our final destination the dazzling light, with peace forevermore.
Indeed, “ ... the day you die is better than the day you are born” (if Jesus is your savior), according to Ecclesiastes 7:1.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Biden’s in hot water
Three batches of illegally held classified documents were found in President Joe Biden’s possession. Oh no.
Let’s see if the FBI raids the White House.
Apparently, former President Donald Trump’s mistake was not employing the Corvette standard — storing classified documents in a garage along with a Corvette instead of in a locked vault at Mar-a-Lago.
The Democrat propaganda machine, once known as the mainstream media, concocts excuse after excuse to protect Biden and his many failures. Let’s see how far they are willing to stretch the truth on this latest revelation.
Democrats bragged after Biden’s victory that the grown ups are in charge once again. What a hopeful declaration of a totally miserable administration.
This country is in a mess under Biden’s leadership.
Varnel Williams
Moscow
