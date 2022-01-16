Drawing the line
In his Nov. 30 commentary (“It’s not if ‘we get to use the guns,’ but when”), Randy Stapilus quotes an unidentified audience member at a recent Nampa gathering of a national conservative student group. The assembly moderator was taking audience questions. One responding individual made it clear that he didn’t like the present national administration and the (so-called) “thieving” methods used by this administration to come to power. His solution, before the whole assembly, was to kill all those presently in power. And he made it clear — he wasn’t joking.
The moderator and founder of this group, Charlie Kirk, immediately opposed this radical solution because there would be severe repercussions forthcoming — not because such violent action was wrong and evil, but rather because there would be swift retaliation against the insurrectionists.
Unfortunately, a “violent response” is the solution favored by a large proportion of the Republican Party. Like little children when things don’t go their way, the Republican solution is to scrap the Constitution, murder those presently in power and reinstall Donald Trump as president.
Like no other president before him, Republican or Democrat, Donald Trump is now seen by the majority of Republicans as a superhero.
This hero worship mentality now rules the Republican Party to the grassroots core.
Hero worship is referred to in the Bible as “idol worship.”
Personally, I believe in many of the principles of the Republican Party. But I will always draw the line at idol worship.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville