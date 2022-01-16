Where’s Johnson’s picture?
It has been 50 years since a mayor of Lewiston has been sworn in. And instead of a picture of Dan Johnson taking the oath of office in the paper Tuesday, there was a screwy picture of many newly elected people from different angles that was hard to figure who was who.
So, I opened my paper Wednesday, and lo and behold there still wasn’t a picture of our new mayor.
Did the Lewiston Tribune not support the changing of a city manager form of government to a mayor form? Looks like it.
Sharrol St. Marie
Lewiston
Lewiston’s new beginning
On Monday evening, the city of Lewiston took a huge step forward with the inauguration of a new, real mayor and city council.
Last year, I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to run and got to know our new councilors.
It will take time for their campaign promises to come to pass, but I believe the city is in good hands. They will listen and even though they may disagree with you I trust they will listen.
There are so many ways for you as a citizen reading this letter to get involved. Join a committee, attend a public hearing or join a focus group about the needs of our community. Lewiston can only be as great and prosperous as its citizenry is willing to help make it — or as you are willing to help make it.
I look forward to this new beginning and opportunity for Lewiston.
Thank you to all former councilors who began the work to make Lewiston better and the staff who continue to manage the daily affairs of the city.
I believe our city is in good hands.
Gabriel Iacoboni
Lewiston
Fat cat tax cuts
The Republicans in the Legislature talk about another tax cut since the state has a surplus. What happened to getting rid of the grocery tax? What will be done about Child Protective Services/foster children being under-served? What about all those sales tax exemptions that were going to “be looked at” in previous years? How about funding education adequately so local levies won’t be such a burden?
Oh, of course. It’s an election year so all that really needs doing is giving a tiny bit of money back to the masses and a bigger cut to the big guys.
Linda Ross
Deary