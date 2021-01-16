Something to celebrate
We usually fly our American flag in recognition of national holidays. We intend to put it out this year on Wednesday, Inauguration Day, not as a show of victory for the elected candidate but rather in celebration of the democratic process of choosing a leader by vote of the people and then, a peaceful transition of power to the people’s choice.
The events of Jan. 6 in our nation’s Capitol, where a mob of insurrectionists attempted to overturn valid election results with violence, underscored the fragility of a form of government we as a nation hold dear. We plan to display the flag as an icon of “one Nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Kent and Sue Henderson
Lewiston
Get to work
It is amazing that 535 senators and members of Congress can suddenly become motivated to work in unison, expending all their attention and energy to:
1) Invoke the 25th amendment.
2) Prepare articles of impeachment.
3) Demand immediate resignation of a president who has about a week left in office.
They ignore, and have for years, the real needs of the nation to engage in a hate-filled frenzy, attacking a lame duck president.
Democrats, Republicans and independents are so busy with this and making deals to amass their own personal wealth and enhance their influence/power, they forget they were really sent to the capital to serve the people of the United States.
I would support a proposal to reduce their salary and expense accounts by half any year they do not:
1) Produce a bipartisan balanced budget that reduces the national debt — no more continuing resolutions.
2) Produce a bipartisan agreement on a national uniform voter ID/registration and voter verification processes.
3) Produce a bipartisan agreement on immigration policy.
Once they get these done, they can start on the rest of the backlog, such as infrastructure, health care and defense.
There is nothing like the possible loss of a paycheck to encourage work on the job these folks were hired to do. If they can’t do the job, we will need to replace them.
I would prefer people who would work together for the good of the country.
Dallas Hohnsbehn Sr.
Clarkston