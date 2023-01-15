Tell the other side
At the Nez Perce County Jail, we are denied toilet paper and feminine hygiene products at the discretion of certain deputies. ...
I was put in segregation because I was voted out by certain other inmates from a general population of 100 for my safety.
How is it OK for other inmates to make that call? ...
The treatment is different for every inmate, again due to the deputy on shift. ...
The names I have been called by those with a badge have been 100% cruel and uncalled for. ...
Just because we got ourselves in here doesn’t give anyone the right to lord over us with an iron fist. I think I heard once or twice we are innocent until proven guilty. ...
I would also like to add my side of the story that the newspaper published about my case.
That would only be fair since my mother and I were made out to be cold-blooded killers.
That couldn’t be farther from the truth. What was put in the newspaper has all but sealed our fate as we will never get a fair trial.
I think the newspaper owes it to me to balance the scales and report ... what led to the event they are alleging, which has been so grossly misconstrued.
As far as I’m concerned, no justice can be upheld by what was written by your paper.
Thank you for your time and consideration. ...
I hope you can be objective and, above all, fair.
Kimberly Morrison
Lewiston
