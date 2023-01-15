In the summer of 2021, I added “heat dome” to my vocabulary because we in the Northwest experienced extremely high temperatures for an extended period. A heat dome, we learned, is an area of extreme heat that gets trapped under a high-pressure dome.
Climate change is causing the frequency of heat domes to rise. So maybe instead of experiencing one every 50 or so years, we can expect it to happen again in the next 10 years.
More recently, Californians have been introduced first-hand to an “atmospheric river.”
Heat domes and atmospheric rivers are just two of the weather disruptions intensified by climate change. That’s the bad news.
For Americans, the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act includes a lot of legislation to address climate change. The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to reduce U.S. emissions by 40% by 2030. But this requires people and businesses to take advantage of the money on offer.
To find out how to save on appliances, electric vehicles, home improvement, and solar panels and help save the planet, you can go to a number of websites. This one will tell you how much you can save on specific items: www.rewiringamerica.org/app/ira-calculator.
After that heat dome, I’m interested in the heat pump-air conditioner.
Revisit reservations?
The Jan. 8 Lewiston Tribune article about a Montana resolution asking Congress to (maybe) abolish tribal reservations stunned and amazed me. Reservations are the last refuge for cultures that existed hundreds of thousands of years before there was a USA or a Montana.
First, Congress does not have a role. Congress does not make treaties or repeal them. Presidents do that. The only congressional role is in the Senate, which ratifies or does not ratify.
Second, the Constitution has a Supremacy Clause in Article VI. Treaties are part of the supreme law of the USA. Reservations were created by peace treaties that ended wars.
Third, reservations were created to (partly) compensate Native Americans for the entire continent stolen from all the tribes in the country’s founding. They are what little is left to the tribes.
Fourth, the continent had a population long before Europeans arrived. When Europeans arrived, a culture war started and the launch of an attempt to commit genocide began.
When the attempted genocide ended, peace was made and that was just more than a century ago.
What truly stunned and amazed me is the ignorance of these facts by the Montana senator and his businessman friend who proposed disestablishing the reservations.
Their lame attempts at justification come across as great white fathers of wayward tribal children.
It’s insulting. It’s racist, too.
They just want to take what is not theirs to take. The resolution is a fig-leaf for greed.
Inspired by Santos
Democrats are whining that the GOP is unfair and elects candidates based on lies. So Rep. George Santos embellished a few facts to get elected. Did you ever tell a lie? If you say no, you are a liar.
I am inspired by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Santos’ brazen doubling down — maybe enough to run for office. It may interest voters to know I maxed the SATs.
I’m a rodeo champion.
I tutored Albert Einstein.
I killed Osama bin Laden.
I’m the product of immaculate conception.
I can fly.
