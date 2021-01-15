Wear the mask
To Roy H. Barrett II and others who don’t want to wear a mask during the pandemic because it somehow causes the loss of your freedom: Tethered to our constitutional rights are responsibilities and civic duties.
Those rights do not give us freedom to infringe upon the rights of fellow citizens. You do not have freedom to potentially infect me with a deadly disease any more than you have freedom to physically assault me. ...
As for Benjamin Franklin’s quote the letter mentioned, it’s impossible for me to believe Franklin would consider the act of not wearing a mask in public during a pandemic an essential liberty.
My bet is that as the man of science we all know he was, he would consider it a civic duty to wear a mask to protect others, not a loss of essential liberty.
Remaining alive is numero uno on my personal list of real-world essential liberties. I suspect it is also at the top of the list for most other folks, with going maskless somewhere near, if not at, the bottom. ...
Here’s an idea for all mask debaters: With a firm grip on your cellphone, speed around town with your seat belt unfastened, texting and calling until you’re spotted and pulled over by a local police officer. For good measure, consume a six-pack of your favorite brew before, or better yet, during your drive.
I’m quite certain your fantasy essential liberty argument would get you nowhere fast with a judge. ...
Bob Woods
Moscow