Start shoveling
As I drove around the city after all the snow, I was amazed how few sidewalks in front of businesses were shoveled.
I watched several people walking along the edge of Thain Road due to the amount of snow on the sidewalk.
Why hasn’t the city enforced the removal of snow from in front of businesses? Do these businesses not realize that a person that who falls on said sidewalk can sue said business? Having been a business owner in the past, I know I would be clearing my sidewalk for easier access to my business and to prevent someone suing me.
Paula Roman
Lewiston
Gets the same answers
Ged Randall, you have your facts all wrong. Not only do I use a cellphone, I also have a landline phone.
Guess what? I seem to get the same answers from using either type of phone.
And I want you to show me where I or any of my friends used the word “liars.”
Kathy Schock
Lewiston