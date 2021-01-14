Worthy of Pravda
Tribune Editor and Publisher Nathan Alford’s Jan. 3 message was meant to assuage public discontent about his newspaper. The words were good ones, properly written, but Alford’s facts and meanings have lost touch, I fear, with reality. Alford exhibits a low opinion of readers’ intelligence, writing sweet words while inserting complete B.S., as he calls what is happening on his Opinion page a “... robust exchange of ideas, ...” and a defense of the Associated Press as “... neutral news pages.”
Any first-year journalism student could edit nearly every AP and otherwise Tribune-curated news story for bias, and turn the text red and yellow, marking obvious writers’ opinionated words and phrases deliberately inserted into the supposed neutral news reporting. I note this every single day.
The Opinion page’s national columnists and the Tribune’s own bleedingly liberal opinion, with the occasional bones thrown to the masses of a conservative cartoon and some weekend local columnists, cannot, by any honest stretch of the imagination be called an “exchange of ideas,” robust or otherwise.
The publication is almost worthy of comparison to Russia’s Pravda.
That the Alfords cannot (or wish not to) recognize these simple truths means Nathan Alford’s lofty words are not, and cannot be, true or trustworthy. His statement that criticism comes almost equally from both sides ignores the fact that many potential readers no longer even bother actively engaging his newspaper, period.
Alford is living in a gilded office removed from the real world, and doesn’t know it.
Very sad.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Ashamed of Fulcher
“We know that that attack today, it didn’t materialize out of nowhere, it was inspired by lies — the same lies that you’re hearing in this room tonight. The members who are repeating those lies should be ashamed of themselves. Their constituents should be ashamed of them.”
This was Pennsylvania Congressman and military veteran Connor Lamb, speaking about Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher and other Republican members of Congress from safe districts who on the night of Jan. 6 voted to overturn the certified results of the presidential election in Lamb’s home state.
Count me ashamed.
Fulcher’s actions once and for all give the lie to right-wing politicians’ claims to be constitutionalists or libertarians. They are no defenders of the U.S. Constitution, nor defenders of the constitutional rights and voting rights of American citizens. Attempting to use the power of the federal government to overthrow the results of an election fairly conducted by individual states is exactly contrary to the concept of states’ rights or federalism.
This is why Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden declined to sign on to the spurious lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to overthrow the results of state elections whose outcomes he did not like.
Chris Norden
Moscow