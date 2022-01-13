Protect democracy
Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray: Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the attack on our Capitol and this past year the GOP has doubled down on its anti-democracy efforts.
Historically, assuring fair and free elections was a bipartisan effort. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case. Our democracy is at stake and we need you to fight for it.
The activist community worked hard to elect President Joe Biden, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and win the Georgia Senate seats.
In 2021, our team sent more than 20,000 postcards, made thousands of phone calls and sent more than 200,000 text messages, all in support of voting rights. We are doing our part. Now you need to do yours.
Washington state offers a great example of how to run fair and free elections. As our senators, you should be leading this cause on the national level.
It is time to take real action. If the filibuster can be modified to increase the debt ceiling, it can be changed to save our democracy.
Make us proud. Make the late Congressman John Lewis proud.
Pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.
Petra Hoy
Greenacres, Wash.
Pair of turkeys
In his Dec. 14 column, Randy Stapilus wrote about chaos at Coeur d’Alene’s community college. He concluded that to avoid such chaos: “… enough voters”… should “… exercise enough wisdom to not elect human wrecking balls” to local government.
The next story in the Dec. 14 Lewiston Tribune, by Bailey Aldridge, was titled “Nearly 70 percent disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation.”
What do the socialists expect — crescendos of compliments for the government allowing the Federal Reserve (it’s private and has no reserve) to create vast amounts of fake money? Every bogus dollar the fed “creates” reduces the value of real dollars, thereby stealing from everyone. Thus prices of everything increase.
Stealing from individuals is a crime, but stealing from everyone is government approved — and only the fed has the reach to steal from everyone.
No ballot measure was used to excuse the fed’s money-creation theft.
California’s Proposition 47 classifies thefts of less than $950 as “nonviolent misdemeanors” that are seldom prosecuted. Because of rampant shoplifting in San Francisco, Walgreens closed 22 stores there.
Aldridge’s story identified China Joe Biden as a human wrecking ball. Biden joins George W. Bush as someone who was elected because of who he was not. Bush was elected because he wasn’t Bill Clinton; China Joe because he wasn’t Donald Trump.
Neither turkey deserved to survive Thanksgiving.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston