Get a dog
Not all Republicans are happy about the historical debacle that took place during the “selection” of Rubber Pants Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.
Rep. Nancy Mace was critical of her party during a recent interview on CBS “Face The Nation.”
“Matt Gaetz is a fraud and it will be very difficult to work with him and others going forward,” Mace said, adding, “Every time he voted against McCarthy, he sent out a fundraising email. ...”
Mace is concerned that the manner in which McCarthy was selected guarantees that “common sense legislation will not get through to a floor vote in the House, due to the far-right radicals now having so much control.”
In exchange for securing votes, McCarthy made deals with far-right radicals, including Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, giving the group a third of the seats on the powerful House Rules Committee, which controls what bills make it to the floor.
“Common sense bills won’t make it to the floor because of the power of the far right radicals on the committee,” Mace says. ...
After the “Republican speaker spectacle,” Mace admits she doesn’t trust her own party any more. “It’s a problem if we say we can’t trust the left when they are telling the truth. Then how can we trust our own Republican colleagues?”
The word politics means “many ticks,” and Mace says she’s learned one thing from her life of politics: “If you’re looking for someone you can trust, get a dog.”
Nuff said.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
