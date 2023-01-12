Hearing the whistle
The mill in East Lewiston has pretty much always been referred to as “the Mill.” Lets talk about it.
Hearing the whistle
The mill in East Lewiston has pretty much always been referred to as “the Mill.” Lets talk about it.
Before 1925, the area was full of small truck gardening farms.
In 1925, the Weyerhaeuser Company bought 40 of the small properties, the Porters’ 246 acres and the fairgrounds.
Six-hundred workers built a dam, a powerhouse and a log pond.
At that time and for years after, there was no union and no health plan, but there was a company doctor.
Some of the doctors were Braddock, Baldeck and Alley.
Dr. Baldeck took my tonsils out in 1938.
In 1930, R.T. Bowling invented a machine that made Pres-to-logs, and they became best sellers for fuel.
On Jan. 1, 1937, employee paychecks started having 1% of their wages taken out for the new Social Security Act.
Other memories include the cafeteria called the Smoke Hall, where workers played cribbage and checkers as they ate, the single-rail above monorail picking up loads of lumber and hearing the mill whistle 10 times a day.
Also, there was the building of the veneer plywood plant in 1949 and, in 1950, the building of the executive “white house,” which replaced the downtown Breier Building for offices. During World War II, women started working on lumber.
Since 1950, Clearwater Paper has been the biggest and the main section at “the Mill,” with 3,000 employees compared to the the Idaho Forest Group’s (formerly PFI) 750.
Ah, memories. Quiet. I think I can hear the mill whistle.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Falling into dictatorship
I think that Bob Heinlein summed up the decline of our fair country 40 years ago.
His quote about the decline of our values is this: “A dying culture invariably exhibits personal rudeness. Bad manners. Lack of consideration for others in minor matters. A loss of politeness, of gentle manners, is more significant than is a riot.”
As these things are happening right now after the Donald Trump years is no surprise to me anymore.
America is degenerating into a country that seems to believe that partisanship is more important than respecting our fellow citizens.
Unless we all reject the GOP rhetoric and hatred of anything that dares to challenge their worldview, then our decline into a dictatorship is inevitable.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.