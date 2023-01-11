Idaho’s Governor’s Message, Dec. 9, 1863: “It cannot be necessary to argue the necessity of education to the preservation of our free institutions. ... All the gold in these mountains will not save us from the fate of free nations that have gone before us if we do not educate our children, but rather make our decline more swift and sure. ... It is to the ignorance of the many, operated upon by the ambition of the few. ... “
One-hundred-sixty years later, Idaho still debates and then underfunds what Gov. William Daniels described as the cornerstone of a free society — our children’s education. Idaho is currently 50th, last in the U.S., in spending per pupil.
Idaho legislators have chosen the path of listening to “the ambition of the few” at the expense of our future.
Teaching is a difficult job set upon by the few who chant anti-tax mantras and “woke” politics while the Idaho majority raise property taxes to maintain Idaho’s schools while the few benefit from yearly tax breaks.
Influencers use sound bites to convince the misinformed they live in a better world due to the rich getting richer.
Unfortunately, every year, Idaho residents feel the economic belt tightening and wonder how they will make ends meet.
Idaho students will not be educated about their rich history, but condemned to less and less while the few become more powerful.
Oh, for a leader like Gov. Daniels who spoke in 1863 at Idaho’s first territorial capital, Lewiston.