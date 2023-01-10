Media feeds suspect’s ego
The local and national media, as exemplified by the Lewiston Tribune, are giving the monster exactly what he seeks: attention.
They will tell you that they are “just reporting the news.”
But the Tribune has never, to this writer’s knowledge, reported any single local event with the salacious exuberance of this one.
Ever since a suspect was named in the Moscow murders, his name has been trumpeted daily in increasingly bolder headlines. Each subsequent development blew the headline fonts larger.
This culminated the day this is written, Friday, with the alleged murderer’s name in a font previously reserved for announcing world wars. The entire front page of the newspaper was only stories related to the murderer. All other news was buried in small “blurbs” elsewhere as if nothing were more important than this story.
This writer agrees this is significant news. It is, however, primarily news of the Northwest. So turning to that section and — yes — that’s the headline story there, also.
The Tribune’s news, by the time it is delivered, has been seen and reported by dozens of local and national outlets long before the carrier even starts his route. The suspect’s fame has already been magnified beyond reason.
It is likely that the alleged murderer is enjoying his fame, and will be honored, in his own disturbed opinion, to go down in history associated with the likes of Ted Bundy and Jack the Ripper.
But, Tribune, is it really necessary to pander to this psycho’s narcissism?
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Watching and waiting
The Legislature is getting ready to meet. The circuit breaker is a hot topic.
I am referred to as House Speaker Mike Moyle’s “widow woman” here in Kamiah.
I lost the circuit breaker because my house is going up too much in value.
Tax breaks were available for homeowners such as myself based on income.
Last year, Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, took that away from us.
In a recent call to me, he promised to rectify the problem this January.
Let’s see what happens.
Joinne Gordon
Kamiah
