No room at the inn
Nationally, the Republican move is to remove school vaccination requirements for almost all diseases, according to the Washington Post.
Measles, chicken pox and polio are on the rise.
Which companies still manufacture iron lung machines?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC, was once the premier agency in the world in detecting and finding treatments for all manner of disease.
A large chunk of national Republican Party seems intent on destroying that agency since it disagreed with quack-medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the same time, the Republican campaign for the 2024 presidential nomination is underway.
Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, and Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, seem to be competing to see who can be the most sadistic.
Under false pretenses, they spend their local taxpayer money to ship children without adequate clothing to snowy and frigid northern cities, where they are to be dumped on the side of the road.
Abbott and DeSantis refuse to use available federal money to house and feed people.
Those two claim to be Christians. But they worked hard to make sure there was no room at the inn and in the cruelest and most sadistic manner.
Mark Sherry
Lewiston
Woke is stupid
It seems pretty remedial to me to see the word “their” used in news print articles when six or eight months ago, it would have been “his,” “her,” “Dick” or “Jane.”
I used to say woke means broke.
Now, I say woke also means stupid.
C. B. Waldrop
Clarkston
