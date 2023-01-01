The Christmas day issue of the Lewiston Tribune aptly reflects the distorted moral character of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the surrounding region.
The lead feature, beginning on Page 1A, offers an exploration of “the miracle of Christ’s birth” from the perspectives of leaders of four local Christian congregations. The last page of the Opinion section of the paper, 4F, features a grotesque caricature of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy by right-wing cartoonist Mike Ramirez.
In Ramirez’s rendering, Zelenskyy exhibits the bruised, close-set beady eyes, furry jowls and prominent distended nose typical of antisemitic racist imagery produced from the Middle Ages to the present day.
That Ramirez attires and poses the president in Winston Churchill’s Homburg hat and great coat, flashing a victory “V,” only amplifies Ramirez’s obvious disdain.
So from Page 1, we get rhapsodic declarations about the radical kingship of a poor Palestinian Jew born in exile.
And on the last page of the Opinion section, we get a crass debasement of a contemporary head of state, who happens to be Jewish, trying to end Russia’s genocide of Ukrainians.
A commitment to publishing every opinion submitted is one thing, but the Tribune can do better than publishing historically loaded antisemitic propaganda for the titillation of regional racists.