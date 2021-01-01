Individual choice
Each week it is reassuring to read a number of true American-spirit opinion letters published in our local papers. For that, we are forever grateful and encouraged.
I’ve expressed the following publicly before, but maybe it bears repeating, since even Idaho’s chief executive appears not to be too clear about it.
Thus, perhaps a comment or two, intended for him, is in order.
In our American republican form of government, legislatures are the proper law-making body. A state executive head does not have that power.
What’s more, if remaining true to its constitutional limitations, even legislative law does not and cannot compel performance of any kind. Performance or non-performance remains the prerogative of each sovereign citizen, albeit with one incumbent obligation: respect for the equal rights of every other.
So much for any COVID-19-related dictates coming from the governor (et al.) over these past 10 months.
We the people, each and all, are quite capable of making our own responsible decisions and choices, thank you.
Carol Asher
Kamiah
Finding hope
Dear Santa, I know this is the busy time of the year for you, Mrs. Klaus and all the elves to get presents to all the good kids so I’ll do my best to keep the letter short.
So not to worry, I’ll use the 250-word limit to ensure that.
It’s been a very stressful year, which I’m sure you are well aware of, and therefore there are many more pages of the naughty list and likely you have noted them in your Christmas book. I do hope you haven’t run out of supplies as many adults panicked and overstocked on items such as paper and bleach.
Christmas is the special time for the giving to children and those adults who are truly in need of some joy and help for a better tomorrow; so you can see I don’t need any gifts for myself as I feel blessed already with a good life. I wish that many more could truly see everyday items that can bring you a feeling of joy if you see with an open mind and heart.
So Santa, I hope you do not give up on showing us the way to light up our lives and those around us with comfort and joy. We have endured troubling times in life but can find a way out of such.
And although there may be other dark days that befall us, keeping the spirit of Christmas within us gives hope and that is a real gift for all.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston