Tone deaf vs. clueless
“ I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in. ...” — Kenny Rogers and the First Edition.
Apparently, my condition is tone deaf, writes Bridger Barrett (Dec. 12). ...
If that’s true, please explain why hundreds of school children, unarmed drivers and people continue to die at the hands of duped, angry maniacs (including trigger-happy big city police) with powerful armaments.
If I’m tone deaf, please explain why congressional (former) Republicans have shat governance, thrown their constituents under the bus, allowed states to pass unnecessary election “reforms” and replace Democrats on election boards. Think, man. A host of Donald Trump-appointed judges ... repeatedly ruled Joe Biden’s convincing election win was not fraudulent. ...
What about the 800,000 American and 5.4 million worldwide deaths, easily preventable if only we heeded medical professionals instead of misinformation and lies from Trump and the uninformed.
If I’m tone deaf, please justify why so many Americans, choosing ignorance, refuse a scientifically proven and safe vaccination, ... despite the hypocrisy of congressional Republicans, all fully inoculated and boosted, who tell constituents to “remain strong.”
You write I’m tone deaf, but what of millions of angry always Trumpers who would “incite civil war if Trump loses in 2024” and would hurt, or worse, people with the intellectual capacity who oppose them, all for a compulsive liar and a president who openly campaigned to divide states and citizens (CNN, Politico)? ...
If I’m tone deaf, Mr. Barrett, please explain the unhearing cluelessness from your caucus.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Objects to headline
The Lewiston Tribune’s Dec. 2 headline was, “Hope for abortion foes; horror for defenders.”
Horror of what, Tribune? That it might again become illegal to murder an unwanted baby? That the Supreme Court might actually follow the Constitution and return control of this issue to the states, where it rightfully belongs?
The Tribune is fond of a practice it began a year or so ago, that of labeling things in the paper “the opinion of ...” to draw a line between the Tribune’s opinion and that of its readers or guest writers. Or to make sure that when they use another newspaper’s opinion article, it is noted as such.
It’s unclear if that is done on their lawyer’s advice to protect the Tribune’s business legally or if it is just a weasel way to wiggle out of responsibility for thoughts they are uncomfortable with, such as those from some writers of letters to the editor.
Sorry, Tribune, but it’s pretty hard for you to wiggle out of responsibility for your front-page headlines since you long ago admitted that the headline writer works for you. That Dec. 2 headline implies that the Tribune supports abortion, which supporters like to call “choice.”
The time for bringing this argument into the 21st century passed long ago, when methods of birth control became simple, easily available and generally cheaper than a roll of postage stamps.
The best time to exercise “choice” is before a baby is conceived and is far preferable to killing it afterwards.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Ripples, not a wake
Page 1C of the Aug. 20 Lewiston Tribune had a beautiful August Frank photo. Its beauty began and ended with Frank’s artistry, because with the Tribune’s usual catch-as-catch-can manner:
1. The title — “Leaving a wake” —is wrong.
2. Of the 50 words beneath the image, seven were true, nine were false, and 34 were a weather forecast.
The title “Leaving a wake” might be true if a wake could be seen. A jeweler’s loupe would be needed for this wake. The dominant theme in Frank’s great photo is the ripples — not the kayak’s wake.
The statement “A man paddles along the Snake River” was true.
“Creating horizontal lines rippling toward the shore” is false. A minuscule wake appears behind a moving boat, not all over the body of water being traversed. The “ripples” are everywhere — in front of, on both sides of, and behind the moving kayak. It’s plain that the kayak did not create those ripples that cover the sinuous Snake River.
Whoever composed that ridiculous caption might know s*** from Shinola, but is surely ignorant of a boat’s wake.
I three-peat that Frank’s photo is great and stress that the Tribune’s attention to detail is missing in action.
The principal reason this is worth mentioning is that the same lack of attention to detail applies to much of the Tribune’s reporting. Its treatment of political and social matters affects each of us personally, yet the Tribune repeats the government line without regard to truth.
Amen.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston