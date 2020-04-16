The only responsible thing Idaho Gov. Brad Little could do on Wednesday was precisely what he did — continue the COVID-19 stay-at-home order through April 30.
To his credit, Little’s three-week shutdown worked. The spread of infection has slowed enough that the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has drastically reduced its projected Idaho death toll from about 400 to 73 — and found the state would avoid overwhelming its hospitals, intensive care units and ventilator supply.
Tempting as it might have been, this was no time to let up.
Like the rest of the country, Idaho lacks the means to confirm who has been exposed to the coronavirus, who is infected and who may have emerged from an earlier infection with immunity.
Without a vaccine, widespread testing is essential. If each American were to be checked every 14 days, as some models suggest, then the U.S. would be compelled to test 7 percent of its population — 22 million people — daily.
That works out to something close to 126,000 Idahoans each day.
There are not enough test kits to collect the sample, extraction devices to tease out the viral genetic code or machines to analyze the results.
All of which explains why the state of Idaho may have conducted no more than 15,000 tests overall in the past month or so.
Some believe the Gem State could get by with 10,000 or 12,000 daily tests — and that capability is achievable in the near-term. Then how do you track — and then isolate — the chains of infections to prevent new outbreaks?
Idaho’s chronically underfunded public health networks can barely keep up with the death toll and new infections. As several local officials told the Idaho Statesman, public health lacks the means to identify all of those who had come in contact with infected people from Ada and Blaine counties.
Not that you need to look that far away to find such a high degree of uncertainty. Nez Perce County now has 10 deaths among 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, plus seven probable instances. That’s a high death rate. It may mean the county has a cluster of extremely vulnerable people. If not, then — based on the World Health Organization’s 3 percent fatality model — there are hundreds of undiagnosed infections in the county.
Dr. Elizabeth Black of Clarkston offered this bleak assessment: This area has a “significant presence” of COVID-19.
“So what we’re saying is stay away from other people” Black told the Tribune’s Kerri Sandaine. “The doctors and community leaders are also struggling with these restrictions. We are well aware of the financial and emotional toll it is taking on everyone. Medical experts and community leaders are working hard to make plans to keep everyone safe, and try to relieve these restrictions as soon as is safely possible.”
Against that backdrop, Little’s stay-at-home order was holding back the tide. By no means was it stringent. The list of businesses Little deemed essential enough to remain open filled three typed pages. The extension eases Little’s restrictions a bit more.
Nor was the enforcement heavy-handed. Some have likened it to an honor system.
Yet, the pressure on Little to abandon the effort has been building — and not just from rigid ideologues such as Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, or the mysteriously funded Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Wayne Hoffman. The governor’s own party chairman, former Congressman Raul Labrador, called on Little to “reopen Idaho.” So did House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
Meanwhile, the ranks of senior Republicans — including the congressional delegation — has been conspicuously absent from coming to the governor’s aid.
It could not have escaped Little’s attention that in the week President Donald Trump openly warred with governors, he was the first GOP chief executive out of the gate. His initial order expired at least five days earlier than those issued by other Republican governors. Most won’t reach that decision mark for at least another two weeks.
Seven GOP governors have refused to issue stay-at-home orders at all.
“I get it,” Little said. “Somewhere in my DNA, there’s some libertarian bones, and that’s my nature. But this particular issue requires an incredible amount of leadership to make these hard decisions to get over this. This is what a chief executive, this is what your job is, to collectively look at the best thing to do for your community. And I’m going to continue to do that.”
Little made the only call he could but nobody made it easy for him. — M.T.