More dams, not fewer
Worried about climate change?
There is a source for nearly unlimited electricity with no carbon dioxide emissions, no radioactive wastes and no bird deaths. It is far cheaper than coal, oil, nuclear or wind energy. Plus it has an excellent 100- year track record.
A miracle? No, it is hydroelectric.
Put a simple dam in with a turbine and bingo — the cleanest, cheapest, most proven power source is ours. Environmentalists should rejoice.
Climate change activists also should be ecstatic. Hydroelectric dams are the best answer to carbon dioxide emissions. Nothing else even comes close.
If we build enough hydroelectric dams, we could shut down all coal, oil and natural gas power plants — and save the planet. And save our economy in the process. Hydroelectric power is next to free with no pollution.
Breaching dams that are already here is just plain dumb.
Let’s build more.
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah
Time for a change
President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address was alarming. Republicans on the floor responded to Trump like the crowd at Adolf Hitler’s 1934 “Night of the Long Knives” speech in Munich. Surprisingly, the cheering, adoring Republican representatives and senators did not extend their right arms and shout “Zeig Heil.”
Hitler believed: “ ... If you tell a big lie and tell it frequently enough, ... it will be believed. ...”
Money and power in politics will explain how we arrived here.
In the early 1970s, Congress created campaign limits and a federal committee to control the money candidates spend during campaigns. Since then, wealthy conservative Republicans, political action committees and corporations have worked tirelessly in Congress and the courts to remove these limits.
The low point of Supreme Court’s election money decisions came in the 2010 Citizens United case. This decision freed the GOP’s political action committees and wealthy backers to invest unlimited money into elections to secure and increase their wealth.
This changed one-person one-vote to one-dollar one-vote and it funded Republican gains in state legislature gains of about 5 percent. The gains led to gerrymandering and voter suppression.
Thus, Trump’s popular vote loss by 2 percent yielded a 15 percent win in Electoral College votes.
Latter-day conservative Republican money, Fox News, other conservative brainwashers and Sen. Mitch McConnell’s attack on democracy have given us Trump and a dysfunctional Senate and Supreme Court.
Our nation desperately needs a Democratic president and Congress to avoid becoming a Third Reich.
Leonard Ross
Clarkston