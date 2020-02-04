What more can be said?
This was written by my friend, Curtis F. Hedger of Benton City, Wash. He served in the U.S Navy from 1964 to 1970.
I would like to share it with you.
“What can a country say to the ones who leave their families to defend our great nation?
“What can a country say to those who go in harm’s way for our great nation?
“What can a country say to those who give of themselves for our great nation?
“What can a country say to those who are willing to serve anywhere, any place and any time for our great nation?
“What can a country say to those willing to be away on special days such as anniversaries, birthdays, Christmas and Thanksgiving?
“What can a country say to those on watch for our great nation and the many freedoms we have in this country? ...
“What can a country say to the defenders of our nation?
“No words can be spoken or written to express how each of us feels ... except to pray each and every day they will return to us safe and sound.
“Let our flag always fly for others to see where we are from, where we are now and where we are going. ...
“Stand proud each and every one of you who defends our great nation. You fill our country with pride because of your unselfish service defending our way of life. ...
“God bless each and every one of you. God bless America.”
Bonnie J. Workman
Culdesac
Dismantling democracy
All hail his royal heinousness, Delirium Tremors Trump as he dismantles America’s democracy like the dictatorial demonic wrecking ball that he is, while extending a tiny upraised middle digit to truth, justice, liberty and all things good, decent, fair and honorable.
Thanks to President Donald Trump, Pope Francis has recently decided to canonize Richard M. Nixon, who had the cajones to admit that he was indeed a crook and apologize for having been one and for deceiving the American people. The Pope is right: Nixon was a saint compared to Mr. DTT.
This bloated bully will never take responsibility for any of his nefarious, treasonous acts against this country and its citizens. And his idiot brain-dead groupies who continue go give his royal heinousness their unflagging support while thinking themselves loyal, patriotic Americans can’t see what dangerous, treacherous, traitorous, unpatriotic morons they really are as well.
But no matter that; the majority of us in this country can, and do — in 20-20, crystal-clear unbrain-dead living color.
Marco Munez
Clarkston