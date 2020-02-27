No such thing
I respect and admire Nez Perce tribal member Robbie Paul’s courage in publicly discussing her depressive episodes. Depression is a real disorder.
However, by portraying herself as an “inter-generational trauma expert,” she opens herself to legitimate criticism. In the Feb. 19 “Civility Project” article, Paul indicates “... genes carry the memory of unresolved trauma.” Further, she’s quoted as saying that although the concept is gaining traction in Indian Country, it remains less talked about in mainstream society.
Of course not.
There is no science anywhere that genes carry memories of events, traumatic or not, unresolved or resolved. Genes carry only instructions for physical traits, not memories of events. That is frankly impossible.
With all due respect, if she’s correct, her Indian ancestors’ genes are at violent war with those of her white ancestors.
It’s commendable that Paul hopes to personally resolve her relatives’ traumatic past. However, to claim, without evidence, that genes carry unresolved traumatic memories across generations doesn’t even qualify as junk science.
Instead, Paul seems to be seeking a permanent, inter-generational label of victim.
Paul does a disservice to her relatives by claiming this genetic memory exists, and that it must, by implication, be dealt with. It suggests to child relatives of Paul that they are victims at birth, at a lifetime disadvantage. Again, this is completely unsupported by any science whatsoever.
Paul has the right to be comfortable with her own self-imposed victimhood. It’s not believable, however, that genes carry memories of events.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Remembering Pam
I attended the Lewiston Tribune’s gathering of the Civility Project last week and heard a reader suggest that one way to counteract nasty letters would be for people to write positive letters to the editor. The following is my attempt to do just that.
Yesterday, I read the obituary of Pamela Dawn Lucas and recognized her photo after years of requiring her assistance when I shopped at WinCo Foods.
I often brought my own bags and used the self-checkout section of the store.
I’d beckon Lucas over to my section and say to her, “It doesn’t like my bags.”
She’d patiently log in and approve the use of my re-useable bags, always in a patient and kind way. Her cute hats suggested that she’d lost her hair, but she continued to work, standing and greeting hundreds of people every day.
She waited on customers with a big smile and I never heard her complain about her illness.
Thank you, Pam, for your years of incredible service to WinCo customers. Your smile and kindness will be missed.
Theresa Wessels
Lewiston