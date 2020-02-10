Other people’s money
... Every time that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks, I have to read the text (it’s too painful to listen) to try and figure out what she’s really trying to say. ...
I wouldn’t trust her to balance my checkbook, yet she is convinced she’s smarter than anyone else about how to handle the finances of individuals and the nation — to our incredible detriment.
Green New Deal? Only if the “green” refers to other people’s money.
The larger question regarding AOC is: How did she get to run as a Democrat? It seems inherently dishonest to do so.
She, Bernie Sanders and other squad members sully the definition of the Democratic Party. They should establish a third party that actually reflects what they espouse — a little communism, a lot of socialism (and don’t bother prettying it up by calling it “democratic socialism”), and a whole lot of “we know better than you what’s good for you, so give us your money.”
Perhaps we should require a test of all federal political candidates: Define socialism, communism, and Fascism. I have only met one person in the public who can. He is an 80-year-old escapee from East Germany, who is frightened about the current American political scene.
We should also require candidates to list one successful socialist nation. That should be easy because there never has been one.
And before some of you react, Sweden doesn’t consider itself socialist, but “capitalist socialist,” providing a very nice quality of life, at a 60 percent-plus tax rate).
Frances Rotter
Grangeville
In denial about Trump
In regard to the short article of Jan. 20th, titled, “Ex-Fox News reporter claims Donald Trump invited her to Trump Tower to ‘kiss,’ ” the reporter, Courtney Friel, was talking to Trump about the possibility of her working as a judge on a beauty contest, when he invited her to “come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss,” as she related in her book.
She responded, “Donald, I believe we’re both married,” ending the conversation.
She further states in her book: “It infuriated me that he would call all the women who shared stories of his bold advances liars. I totally believe them.”
Of course, this ear-witness testimony makes no difference to President Trump’s fanatical followers who live in denial and believe Trump rather than any of those women accusers — or else they believe those women but think that marital infidelity is not so serious.
In his profanity-laced, pornography-laced, “Access Hollywood” tapes, Trump couldn’t deny his comments because it was all recorded on audio tape. But when Trump called all those women accusers liars, he knew his earlier, illicit propositions to them were not recorded. So, therefore, he knew that it was his denying, disclaiming word as a famous public figure against their accusing word as ordinary citizens.
So I ask all self-respecting women: How could you ever, in good conscience, support a man who was constantly violating his marriage vows and then lying and covering up the affairs again, again and again.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
Grateful
It is with gratitude that I write to thank all of the individuals, organizations, churches and businesses that have supported the Asotin County Food Bank and the Back Pack program with monetary donations as well as food donations (including employee food drives) throughout the year.
I especially would like to acknowledge the food drives (and money) received from our area schools, such as Grantham Elementary, Heights Elementary, Lincoln Middle School, Clarkston High’s Dance Team, Air Force ROTC and FFA.
Also, thank you to Asotin and Clarkston Cub Scouts, Asotin Boy Scouts and Kingdom Kids Preschool students.
All of your donations will help us to maintain our mission of fighting hunger in Asotin County.
Joanne Huntley
Asotin County Food Bank
Clarkston