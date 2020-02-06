Too late
Somebody help me out here. Since when does a prosecution team get to call up a witness after it’s laid out its case — a witness it bypassed when it had the opportunity to call him just because a newspaper leaks a portion of a manuscript he wrote?
Arnold Caines
Clarkston
Violated their oath
Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, you took an oath of impartiality at the beginning of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Voting “nay” to any witnesses or testimony that would allow you to make an informed vote is not impartiality.
You violated your oath.
In doing so, you showed that you think nothing matters anymore — not truth, defense of our Constitution, our democracy, our nation or the people of Idaho.
Hopefully, the voters of Idaho will step up and show you that things do matter.
Roger Hayes
Moscow
Fake news
Talk about your fake news with a capital F.
A Lewiston Tribune story and a followup Cheers to Lewiston City Councilor Bob Blakey, announcing that Nez Perce County was open to amending the settlement agreement concerning downtown, which is area three, and the Urban Renewal Agency project was reported. There was some mention of groveling, favors and reprisals, all directed at Nez Perce County.
Let’s be clear first: Nez Perce County needs no favors from the URA when it comes to building a new courthouse.
Because of good stewardship of the taxpayers’ money and good management of the county’s budget, we are quite capable of funding this construction project if we don’t get in a big hurry.
What the city and the URA needs from the county is our blessing to amend the settlement agreement. That agreement requires the downtown bond to be paid in full. And if any new projects are added, the base value of area three will be reset to the current value. This would effectively give millions of dollars to the taxing districts and leave the URA and city without its cash cow.
For the Tribune to imply that the county lawsuit was based on a position of “where’s ours” instead of the law and principle is insulting.
I will not support any settlement amendment. The URA and city need to get used to following the law. The county will be just fine.
My condolences to the Tribune’s fake news subscribers.
Doug Havens
Nez Perce County commissioner
Lewiston