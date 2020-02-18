Stand up for Idaho
As a fishing guide and a small business owner in Riggins, my income has been drastically affected by the downturn in our salmon and steelhead economy. The once-dependable money from guiding and our business is no longer dependable, forcing me to look elsewhere for income to support my family.
I recently joined a group of Idahoans traveling to Washington, D.C., to meet with our congressional delegation about our diminishing fish returns and the stress that puts on Idaho communities. Meeting with Rep. Mike Simpson was eye-opening and inspiring. His office is working on large-scale solutions to help bring fish and the money associated with them (the money that our economy depends on) back to our state. At the same time, his plans also address all the other interests and concerns involved in this complex issue. His office is willing to have the difficult conversations and face the difficult decisions that must be addressed so our children may experience fighting these mighty fish.
We are at a decision point. As a state, we can either unite behind our cultural heritage and stand up for our fish or we can sit quietly on the sidelines and watch our fish populations dwindle into extinction, taking with them rural Idaho communities. It is time for Idahoans to stand up for Idahoans, taking our future into our own hands. Let your representatives know that the time for action is now. Choosing to delay discussions will lead to the extinction of our salmon and steelhead.
Jon Kittell
Riggins
Caring for heroes
Words fall short of the admiration I hold for the entire staff of the Idaho State Veterans Home at Lewiston. The true love and caring staff gives every resident is truly amazing.
The grounds are well maintained. The public and private rooms are kept amazingly clean. Each resident is encouraged to participate in the many and varied activities. The respect the staff shows and gives our true American heroes is so overwhelming.
To the housekeeping and maintenance staff, your dedication shows the minute you step onto the campus. The front office staff always finds answers to questions, and offers warm and welcoming smiles.
Certified nursing assistants and nursing staff, your care and love is beyond measure.
Chaplin Chuck, you rock.
The kitchen staff deal daily with many requests and peculiarities. The fabulous women in activities keep everyone dancing.
You are truly a blessing.
Northern Idaho is truly fortunate to have this level of care in the Idaho State Veterans Home.
Thank you again.
Nancy Deobald
Washougal, Wash.