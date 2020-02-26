Agrees with Edelblute
I agree with everything Mark Edelblute wrote in his Feb. 15 letter.
Thank you, Mark, for bringing these issues to the public’s attention.
Charlotte Worden
Lewiston
One-sided analysis
Congratulations to whoever the good folks are who arranged the funding for the “government study looking at the impact of the cruise boat industry in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.”
I sure hope the “economic development experts” hired to count the money the visitors spend do not forget to subtract from their totals the thousands no longer spent by those thousands who previously purchased fishing licenses, hired guides, ate, drank and paid for good beds and hot showers while pursuing salmon and steelhead.
They also bought a lot of fishing supplies and fuel.
Steven Evans
Lapwai
No longer incognito
My dog, Downtown Buster Brown, and I are on the campaign trail “stumping for Trump.”
My boots are worn thin and Downtown Buster Brown has every bush, tree and fire hydrant marked in a three-mile radius from the bar. I’ve marked a few spots myself on our quest for the ever-elusive vote.
We have a campaign slogan and fliers proclaiming “United we stand” in bold letters across the top, with a picture of the U.S. Marines hoisting the American flag over Iwo Jima in the middle. And, in bold letters across the bottom, it reads “together we shall overcome.”
“Vote Trump 2020” is under that.
I get waved at by a lot of people on the campaign trail and sometimes people use all their fingers.
Thanks to the Lewiston Tribune, I am no longer incognito and fear that the Democrats will soon be after me.
Perhaps I flatter myself.
James Claffey
Orofino
Priced out
I recently received my subscription bill from the Lewiston Tribune. The bill increased 14.6 percent over a year ago. Since I began subscribing in 2015, my bills have increased by 58.9 percent, more than 10 percent per year, and way more than the general cost of living increases in this society. Quite frankly, you are pricing your own selves out of the market.
Thomas Dechert
Clarkston